Supporting the return of a K-9 deputy, a Flagstaff couple donates ballistic vest

After nine years of working with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Ben Waibel has his dream job.

He is the first K-9 handler the county has had on patrol for about six years, and he takes obvious pride in his partner, Dex.

Dex is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, and he’s skilled at sniffing out narcotics. He’s also trained to find suspects and protect his partner and fellow officers.

He met Waibel in January in Riverside, California, after a long journey from the Netherlands.

“He had a stressful trip coming overseas to the United States and we’re not the only people that tested him. So he’s giving various tests and scenarios from different agencies whether they’re military or police which is stressful for the dog. It’s a whirlwind,” Waibel said.

Now the two are settling into their routine and have already been instrumental in several drug seizures.

K-9 officers are matched to their two-legged partners. The needs of the community the pair will be policing are taken into consideration, but they’re also paired with personalities in mind. Some of the the success of their team so far might be due in part to their similarities.

“I would say stubbornness," Waibel said when asked what he and his brown, furry partner have in common. "I think in a way that’s kind of what makes me good at certain things. I’m stubborn in that I want to be the best officer that I can be."

Sitting in a chair beside his partner just like a person, Dex panted as if in agreement.

“I had a plan to become a K-9 handler. … I’m stubborn in that I want to be the best I can be at that in order to get where I want to be," Waibel said. "I think he’s very similar. He has a super-high drive. He’s stubborn to get what he wants. I’m figuring out that game, to get his stubbornness harnessed in a way that also benefits us.”

Sheriff's office spokesperson Jon Paxton said that competition was stiff for the new K-9 deputy position. It was Waibel’s passion and perseverance that won out in the end.

“We’re just happy to have the K-9 back,” Paxton said. “We’ve always had a K-9 so ... we’re very happy all those things got to come together because it is such a useful tool and a great partner.”

The community has shown support of the new deputy, too. Locals Mark and Melody Stephenson approached the sheriff’s office with a desire to assist the new team. They donated a brand-new specialty vest for Dex.

The vest is manufactured by a company called K-9 Storm, but it shouldn’t be mistaken for the weighted vests pet owners might purchase to keep their animals calm during thunderstorms. It’s bulletproof, stabproof and tactical.

This tool could save Deputy Dex's life some day.

“Our donor and K-9s of Valor worked together to get these vests. It’s actually custom-fitted to Dex, so they actually send you out a fitting vest that’s got all these weird color dots all over it, and you fit it, send a bunch of pictures back to them showing all the different angles,” Waibel explained.

Modeling the green tactical vest, Dex is attentive. A foot skidding on the floor causes him to stop panting and stare unblinkingly at the source of the sound. His black ears stand up.

His focus and drive, Waibel said, mean he has the makings of a great doggie deputy.

“I love getting to do what I get to do, whether that’s training with him or just getting some energy out by throwing a toy for him; that’s part of my workday right now,” he said.

With the additional safety equipment, Weibal is even more excited about the future, and happy to face it with a partner that’s always with him on patrol.