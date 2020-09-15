Supporting faith and health at Flagstaff churches during COVID-19

“I think a lot of our congregation, they’re doing pretty well, but in other congregations, the faith community nurse is doing a lot,” Rieck said. “If you’ve got someone who doesn’t have family or close friends to be supportive of them, then they may look to their faith community and then the faith community nurse to support them during COVID or during life in general.”

Going forward, Rieck intends to focus on offering more health promotions, such as when, before Flagstaff Federated Church was closed in response to the pandemic, Rev. Jonathan Scanlon invited Rieck to give a presentation on handwashing at the start of a service.

“It was an excellent presentation, everyone was fully engaged,” Scanlon said. “I know it sounds silly, but how often do we really think about how best to sanitize our hands, get in all the cracks between our fingers and get our fingernails clean?”

He said Rieck’s experience in both nursing and administration has helped bring a valuable perspective to the church board on how to keep the congregation healthy, according to the science on the coronavirus. In more normal circumstances in the future, he said Rieck might help patients review treatment plans when they return from the hospital and just listen to their concerns as they determine how to care for themselves.