Support for survivors: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Victims are also unlikely to report an assault instantly, but often wait days or even years to reach out for support.

After looking back at several years of Flagstaff client data, Runge estimated these individuals wait about average of 32 hours from an incident of sexual assault prior to reporting. Because Coconino County will hold onto the results of the forensic test indefinitely, individuals can take the test within a five-day window and wait for years to see the information and report it, if they choose to.

Though each situation looks different, above all else the VWS team believes a lack of proof does not mean a situation did not happen and sexual assault is not the victim’s fault, even if they did not actively fight back.

“Your body did what it needed to do to survive,” Pendergast said. “And your body knew at that moment that fighting wasn’t going to keep you alive.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, VWS and Northland Family Help Center can provide safe places to stay for individuals who may otherwise be locked in with their abuser, as well as any other individual in need of support related to domestic violence or sexual abuse situations.

For more information, call Victim Witness Services’ main office at 928-856-7676 or Northland Family Help Center at 928-527-1900. Northern Arizona Care and Services After Assault (NACASA) at North Country HealthCare provides forensic examinations, medication to stop sexually transmitted infections, emergency contraception and sexual assault survivor support. To reach NACASA, call 928-522-9460.

