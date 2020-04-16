Support for survivors: April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month

In the United States, someone is sexually assaulted about every 73 seconds, for a total of more than 400,000 Americans who experience this crime every year. In a lifetime, one in six American women and one in 33 American men have been the victim of an attempted or completed rape.
That’s according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), which operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800-656-HOPE).
In Flagstaff, the statistics are no different, according to Victim Witness Services (VWS) of Coconino County, one of the local nonprofits that supports survivors of sexual assault.
Every year, VWS serves about 1,500 total clients, including victims, survivors and witnesses of crimes such as sexual assault as well as domestic violence, homicide, child abuse, assault, robbery and DUI crimes with injuries or fatalities. Of these 1,500, an estimated 15% are seeking support for sexual assault, while about 10% are victims of child abuse. Of the child abuse cases, upwards of 60% are instances of sexual assault or abuse. And more cases are found in other clients, as well.
“Probably 60% of our response is to domestic violence, but when you start working with a client who has experienced domestic violence, it’s not unusual to find out that they have experienced sexual abuse within that relationship,” said Advocate Supervisor Debbie Fresquez.
Many of the clients who experienced sexual assault are referred through medical providers or law enforcement; however, others simply call or visit the office on Birch Avenue to seek help.
Alongside other local organizations, including Northern Arizona Care and Services After Assault (NACASA) and Northland Family Help Center, VWS works with its clients throughout the recovery process, from around-the-clock crisis response to court trials, providing free support, counseling and advocacy along the way. Throughout the process, everything is up to the client to decide, even the definition of sexual assault, which can encompass any form of unwanted sexual contact.
“Sexual assault clients, I think more than anyone, have had their options taken away,” said Jen Runge, executive director of VWS. “Their rights were taken away, their bodies were violated in this very intensive and very intimate way and so the primary goal is to let them have a choice. We don’t want to have a scripted process for any of these clients, but especially a sexual assault client.”
For individuals ages 18 and older, these services can all remain anonymous. Clients are not forced to report and the incidents do not have to be recent. Although VWS works with 20 to 30% of a given crime type reported to local law enforcement, it serves at least as many, and often more, sexual assault survivors than cases reported to local law enforcement, reflecting national trends of underreporting.
Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Shawn Pendergast said her job is truly about relationships. Because most instances of sexual assault occur within an intimate relationship, Pendergast’s priority is getting to know the people she works with, through casual interactions like walks, not interview-type situations with obsessive note-taking.
“We begin to build those trusting relationships so we can know and hear the nuances of things clients are saying and things they would like to have happen so we can help them make that happen,” Pendergast said.
Clients also frequently work with Fanta, a black Labrador retriever and the organization’s K-9 Victim Advocate, who can join clients in counseling sessions as well as in court.
“I think all canines are pretty special, but she just has a sense about her when somebody is needing a little extra love,” said Fresquez, Fanta’s handler. “She’s amazing when people have to go into a meeting with prosecutor or with law enforcement. She’s a great icebreaker. This is topic that is hard, on a good day, to talk about, much less for somebody who has been traumatized, so to have Fanta there to kind of start that conversation, she’s just amazing, she’s very very good.”
Changing culture
Although April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Runge said awareness is a year-round priority for VWS because it is key to improving the situations surrounding sexual assault.
“Often you don’t know we exist until you need us,” Runge said.
In response to social distancing measures in place for COVID-19, VWS had to cancel many of its awareness events for the month; however, the organization has been active on social media to share facts about sexual assault.
VWS is also holding its various support groups remotely, including a new group specifically for individuals supporting a survivor of sexual abuse, such as friends and family.
Beyond helping these individuals through their response and recovery, the VWS team also hopes to use awareness to promote a culture change.
“We’re trying to influence our culture, our community, our society to the point where sexual assault is just not acceptable,” said Sarah Young Patton, associate director of VWS, recalling certain movies from the 1980s that presented sexual assault situations in a humorous light. “We want to create a culture where you don’t do something like that. That’s not something you would go to the movie theater and watch because that’s just horrible.”
Misconceptions regarding sexual assault are nearly as prevalent as cases themselves. The VWS team explained, unlike how this crime is presented in television or movies, cases are often complicated and lengthy, stranger rape is not the dominant form of rape and women are not the only victims. Additionally, forensic exams, conducted within five days of an incident of sexual assault, are used to search for foreign DNA, but do not necessarily provide definitive proof of whether a person was raped or not.
Victims are also unlikely to report an assault instantly, but often wait days or even years to reach out for support.
After looking back at several years of Flagstaff client data, Runge estimated these individuals wait about average of 32 hours from an incident of sexual assault prior to reporting. Because Coconino County will hold onto the results of the forensic test indefinitely, individuals can take the test within a five-day window and wait for years to see the information and report it, if they choose to.
Though each situation looks different, above all else the VWS team believes a lack of proof does not mean a situation did not happen and sexual assault is not the victim’s fault, even if they did not actively fight back.
“Your body did what it needed to do to survive,” Pendergast said. “And your body knew at that moment that fighting wasn’t going to keep you alive.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, VWS and Northland Family Help Center can provide safe places to stay for individuals who may otherwise be locked in with their abuser, as well as any other individual in need of support related to domestic violence or sexual abuse situations.
For more information, call Victim Witness Services’ main office at 928-856-7676 or Northland Family Help Center at 928-527-1900. Northern Arizona Care and Services After Assault (NACASA) at North Country HealthCare provides forensic examinations, medication to stop sexually transmitted infections, emergency contraception and sexual assault survivor support. To reach NACASA, call 928-522-9460.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
