Supervisors request cultural relevance from Two Guns Resort project

Developers were also initially concerned about the prohibited use of the helipad for tours but were willing to return for reconsideration of this item in the future.

Despite the agreements reached on these items, tensions were clear between the developer and the board after Supervisor Lena Fowler suggested expanding the required cultural resource review because of the location of the proposed resort, expressing her displeasure with the tipis and wagons for lodging, which contrast with the intent of the planned Native American memorial.

“If you’re truly going to respect and honor the Native people, then do so,” Fowler said. “Don’t be building something that just really is a stereotype again. It’s very demeaning to us, and I don’t like seeing that on the interstate driving back from Window Rock back to Flagstaff or along that corridor like that. I would ask that of the developers: really learn about the local people, learn about us. We are a proud people. We have our language, we have our way of life, we have our culture, we have our arts and we are very smart and we want to reflect who we are today.”