Sunshine Rescue Mission to reopen men's shelter Monday

Rost said the shelter was unable to test all of their staff and homeless guests during their first round of testing. The shelter was eventually able to do more testing over the next few days. Anyone who had not been tested was unable to enter the shelter during the isolation period.

He said seven of the people who tested negative elected to be isolated in the shelter for the past two weeks, while others decided to leave.

"I'm very happy," Rost said. "I didn't like the [isolating] in the first place, but we felt it was the best thing to do to keep everything safe."

Food services

The Sunshine Rescue Mission uses 97 tons of food per year through donations.

But during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic, many people took to the grocery stores and left shelves bare. Because of the community’s food scarcity, for the first time since the mission was created in 1957, they were unable to rescue enough food for all the people they feed, according to executive director Kathie Knapp.

“We saw an 80% decline in food supply that is a vital lifeline for our existence, for everything we do,” Knapp said.