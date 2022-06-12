Sunset Crater National Monument ‘dodged a bullet’ in the Tunnel Fire

Richard Ullman, chief of visitor services for the Flagstaff Area National Monuments, was eating lunch with a retired colleague at Jitter’s Lunchbox in Flagstaff when his phone “blew up.”

Message after message flooded in to tell him that Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument needed to be evacuated. It was springtime in Arizona, there were several hundred visitors at the monument and the Tunnel Fire was spreading rapidly toward the monument's borders.

“You can imagine the complexity,” Ullman said, “of having to evacuate an entire national park site in 60 minutes or less.”

There was no way to contact directly every visitor spread out over the monument’s 3,083 acres. Each had to be found individually. Rangers ran up trails to shepherd guests to their cars. Every side road and parking lot was scoured for stragglers.

After time visitors had been accounted for, then the monument rangers could think about themselves and their onsite residences -- cedar-shingled lodging built like livable tinderboxes beneath dense ponderosa forest.

“You can imagine the stress,” Ullman said. “If you live here, and you're busy evacuating visitors, then you have maybe 10 or 15 minutes to grab a couple things and then you have to go.”

By the time monument personnel could evacuate, the Tunnel Fire had already gotten too close. They had to go north, out the back of the monument, through the desert to Wupatki National Monument. In some ways their path mirrored the course taken by the Sinagua almost a thousand years ago when Sunset Crater Volcano first erupted in 1085. But whereas the eruption of Sunset Crater was preceded by weeks of earthquakes that impelled a gradual relocation to Wupatki and Walnut Canyon, the Tunnel Fire forced a similar relocation in a matter of hours.

“The sentiment at the time was that this fire was moving bigger, faster, than anyone had ever witnessed,” Ullman said.

Fortunately, monument staff evacuated safely and removed archaeologically valuable items from the visitor center — including a volcanic stone imprinted with corn, forged when Sunset Crater erupted, what Ullman calls a “beautiful intersection of geology and culture.”

It would be a full day before Ullman and others could return to the monument to inspect the destruction wrought by the fire.

It was “fully expected” that there would be nothing left, Ullman said, a feeling that only sunk deeper as the convoy navigated through the smoke of an “apocalyptic” road flanked by burning stumps and active fire. Miraculously, they found the visitor center and ranger residences spared.

It was “jaw-dropping,” Ullman said. “We're already understaffed and kind of keeping it together with tape and baling wire. We do the best we can to serve the public and to protect the resources. To lose massive infrastructure would have been devastating.”

Ullman and his crew “ripped out” computers and other valuable assets that had to be left during the initial evacuation and left the monument once more, this time with the modicum of reassurance that their visitor center had survived.

Subsequent returns would reveal greater losses. More than 3,500 trees were burned, and 1,814 acres — about 60% of the monument’s area — were scorched in the Tunnel Fire. A series of Conex boxes filled with maintenance equipment were destroyed in the blaze. Vehicles had the tempered glass melted out of their windows, folded over like a liquid blanket.

Months after the fire, the acrid smell of char still lingered heavy in the breeze.

“I think we’ll be smelling that for many years to come,” Ullman said.

Analysis of the damage suggests that Sunset Crater incurred over $570,000 in expenses as a result of the Tunnel Fire. Some of these damages are safety issues, such as burned-out “hazard trees” that could fall unexpectedly, or the guardrails that lay twisted on roadsides, their wooden posts reduced to ash. Until these safety issues can be resolved, the monument must remain painfully closed.

Summertime is usually one of their busiest seasons, and their best opportunity to receive income via entrance fees.

“We’re not collecting fees right now, and so we’re losing $10,000 to $12,000 a week,” Ullman said.

There is an eeriness in seeing Sunset Crater abandoned in the summer. Where should be throngs of visitors are empty roads. The sound of passing traffic is replaced by the buzz of flies and the clicking wings of grasshoppers. At the Painted Desert Lookout, where one might usually speed their gaze over the landscape to get on to the next attraction, instead the eye settles on the feathery anemones of Apache plume. It’s peaceful, if not unnatural, for a place designed to host visitors.

The staff feels it, too, Ullman said. The Tunnel Fire struck them with what he called “organizational trauma” that undercut their sense of purpose.

“We exist to serve the people,” Ullman said. “It’s antithetical for a national park ranger to actually turn someone away from their national park.”

A fiery future

There is currently no timeline for when Sunset Crater will reopen. There’s a lot to do, and all the usual obstacles — planning, funding, supply chain delays. But Ullman is certain of one thing.

“It's understood that the Tunnel Fire will be a primary interpretive theme for years to come,” Ullman said.

The fire has become part of the monument’s story. It fits right in. The blackened husks of ponderosa are well-suited to the backdrop of dark cinders and volcanic stone left by the ancient eruption.

“Fire is the story of this landscape,” Ullman said. “And it’s a story of resilience.”

Language in the official Burned Area Rehabilitation Plan says it directly: “the predominantly low-severity Tunnel Fire was generally beneficial for the fire-adapted ecosystems found at Sunset Crater.” Nowhere is this more evident than at Bonito Meadow, near the entrance to the monument.

The fire leaped through the meadow, touching down and burning some patches while leaving others untouched. Now, those burned places are bright green with the forbs of new life.

“It’s amazing isn’t it?” Ullman said.

But beyond the low-intensity bowl of the meadow one can also see a black stripe where the wind-driven flames cut like a laser through the tree canopy. Elsewhere in the monument, “moderately burned” areas don’t boast any fresh life. The ponderosas that fought for a thousand years to find a foothold in the cinder cones may never return.

“This fire came through and took it out,” Ullman said. “We’re going to have ecological change in some cases, vegetation on steeper slopes that just won't be there anymore.”

Just like the people who moved out from the path of eruption, when the rangers and interpreters of Sunset Crater reopen their gates to the public, they will speak about resilience and irrevocable loss on the same hot breath.

“We exist to connect people to their public lands,” Ullman said. “That hasn’t changed. The landscape certainly has changed, and we’ll all collectively learn from it. The landscape will tell us what’s happening next.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

