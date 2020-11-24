Sunrise Mission to continue Thanksgiving dinner — with restrictions

“Our guests often have friends and or family with whom they associate with daily,” Knapp said. “Groups that are used to being together — like any family at a restaurant — may decide to sit together, 6 feet from the next group.

Knapp also said that the coronavirus forced the mission to abandon its usual buffet line. All meals will be distributed in to-go containers prepared and packaged in the facility’s kitchen.

“Some may choose to leave and take their meal with them,” she added. “To the extent social distancing is available, people may also sit and eat on site. We will have large trash cans outside of our facility and our staff will regularly walk the surrounding area to make sure that trash is disposed of properly.”

Knapp stressed that the mission has had “only a small handful of positive (COVID-19) cases” despite continuing to feed the homeless daily since the pandemic hit in March.

“We have worked very hard through this pandemic to keep people safe while also continuing to serve this vulnerable community,” Knapp said. “Our guests are people who cannot retreat to a safe home on Thanksgiving Day or any other day. … It is also our heart that all people would feel valued. We try to demonstrate that to them in very real terms, like providing a Thanksgiving Day dinner instead of the regular meal we would have served, anyway.”

