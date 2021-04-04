SUNDAY FEATURE: Meet Bob Bowser, 91, a true Flagstaff original

There is no particularly compelling reason to write about Bob Bowser — nothing newsworthy or headline-grabbing, that is.
Bowser, himself, acknowledges as much, but he agreed to talk anyway at his usual perch at the tables outside the Starbucks on East Route 66. That’s just the way Bowser is. The man loves to talk and will chat up almost anyone who makes eye contact. No matter the subject, he’s got an opinion, and often a story, and is not afraid to share.
You’ll want to sit down with this razor-sharp nonagenarian while he cradles a cup of decaf and watches the trains rumble by. Spend any time at all with him, and it becomes clear that Flagstaff would be a lesser place, less interesting and welcoming, without Bowser and his rotating band of buddies that cycle in throughout the morning: Mike, the retired railroad honcho; Gene, the professor emeritus; Bob, the ex-highway patrolman; Tamara, the real estate agent. It’s a long list.
But it is Bowser who is the nexus around whom they orbit. At 91, he has lived a full and fascinating life, and close Daily Sun readers might recognize his name from the more than 100 letters to the editor he’s penned over the years on subjects ranging from climate change to COVID-19 to the splendors of Buffalo Park.
Bob’s own story, though, eclipses the issues of the day.
There’s that time he hopped a train in Chicago at age 15, wound up in Beverly Hills and had “my life saved” by none other than Groucho Marx. There are other tales of misspent youth, how he was such a poor student that his high school gave him a blank diploma until he made up all his work. There’s the college version of himself, an honor roll scholar who met Robert Frost and W.H. Auden and absorbed the teaching of humanistic psychologists Carl Rogers and Abraham Maslow.
And there’s his life’s work as a high school English teacher, mostly in the suburbs of Orange County, California, from which he walked away in his mid-50s to start a revolutionary program to help at-risk youth on probation for crimes get back in school. He did that out of a 36-foot motor home he named Betsy, which he parked at locales ranging from the gang-dominated streets of Santa Ana to the sandy parking lot at Huntington Beach and sought out students who would otherwise fall through the cracks.
Now, in retirement but hardly in repose, Bowser is no less engaged. He’s turned philosophic in his advanced years, replacing the formal religion of his youth with teaching from the Old Masters. He’ll fire up his laptop and bang out tracts on various deep topics, his latest delving into Aristotelianism. He’s also continued his lifelong study of obsessive-compulsive personality disorder, in an attempt to try to understand his controlling, perfectionist and severe larger-than-life father.
Oh, did we mention that his father was Arda Bowser, a professional football player who won an NFL championship with the Canton Bulldogs in 1922 and is best known as the replacement at fullback for the great Jim Thorpe and also as the first player ever to use a kicking tee?
There’s that, too.
All that and more can be gleaned in a single conversation with Bowser.
Make sure you’ve cleared your calendar, because it may take a while. That’s partly because Bob serves as something of an ambassador for the Route 66 Starbucks. He will recline in his chair, left hand grasped firmly around his cup and right hand occasionally running through his full head of silver locks, and converse with customers, especially the tourists.
“Oh, he talks to everybody,” said Mike McCallister, the retired BNSF railroad executive and one of Bowser's posse.
“And we harass people who come from out of state,” Bob added.
“No, you do,” McCallister quipped. “I’m like, ‘Bob, don’t invite people over to us during this pandemic.’ Sheesh.”
“Yesterday, there was that girl who walked by that we’ve known for 15 years. Remember, Mike, that voluptuous gal? The one always with the short skirts? What’s her name again?”
“He notices all the girls,” McCallister said, laughing. “OK, I notice, too, but I don’t verbalize it. Bob does.”
Starbucks employees certainly know Bowser. He’ll routinely leave a $20 or $50 tip for his three-buck cup of decaf. He said he used to give all the employees $100 twice a year, at Christmas and in the fall before school starts, but had to stop that practice because “management didn't like it unless I put it in an envelope and a name on the envelope. And the virus hit, so I lost touch with the new kids.”
Saved by Groucho
Innately curious about others, Bowser also is generous when asked about his eventful life and times. The difficulty lies in narrowing in on any one subject.
For instance, so engrossed was his listener about Bob’s hobo-like adventure in 1944 in which Groucho Marx plays a key role that time ran out before getting a chance to ask much about how he studied Russian at the Army Language School in Monterey, California. He gives such detail about driving that bloated motor home into gang-saturated turf to teach kids that there’s little time to delve into the years he spent with the Air Force stationed in Roswell, New Mexico (nope, he never saw a UFO — or, at least, won't cop to it).
The Groucho story, however, is a doozy.
Bowser was 15 in 1944 and living in the suburbs of Chicago. He was preternaturally talented as a classical pianist at a young age, but hated the grueling practice schedule required of him. Spending four hours practicing scales and compositions each day ground him down, especially when Bob wanted to be outside playing sports, like his older brothers. He was ready for rebellion.
A few weeks before hopping the train, he had broken his ankle when, on a 50-cent dare from a classmate, he jumped off the balcony of his high school. When the cast came off, Bowser cashed in some war bonds he got for Christmas and hopped on the train line called the Challenger and took it, undetected, all the way to Los Angeles. He had no plan.
“I just wanted to look at the movie stars,” he said. “It was quite an adventure, going out, and I ended up at the Beverly Hills Hotel sitting on the porch.”
The hotel doorman showed an interest in young Bob, too much of an interest, and a car hop intervened and found the teen a place to stay with a family in a bungalow behind the hotel.
“One day, I saw an ad in the paper that Ray Milland — you know, the actor — wanted someone to take care of his swimming pool, so I went to apply for the job. But I had no way to get there. I was hitchhiking and Groucho picks me up. He starts in with the questions, like, ‘Why aren’t you in school, kid?’ And, ‘Where do you live?’ I just knew the one street I had walked up, Rodeo Drive, so I told him that. He knew I was lying. I was stammering and stumbling. And he’s asking more questions.”
Did Bowser know it was Groucho, the leader of the moviemaking Marx Brothers?
“Oh, yeah,” he said. “The mustache in those days was fake, but even without it, you couldn’t miss him. So we got (to) where I needed and I said, ‘Thanks for the ride,’ and wanted to get out and start walking. He says, ‘I’m going that way, too,’ and follows me. So we’re walking along and all of a sudden, Groucho’s not there. He’s talking to some guy in the foyer of a store there. Right away, I’m like, 'Uh-oh, a plain-clothes detective.' I’d seen plenty of movies. And it was! I couldn’t run because I’d just gotten my ankle out of a cast after jumping off that balcony at school. I remember snapping my finger and turning around like I forgot something, but Groucho and the detective, they stopped me.”
Groucho Marx had, in a phrase, ratted out Bowser. The kid spent two nights in jail in Beverly Hills while authorities worked to contact his father.
“I ended up with the choice of working for the forest service out there or coming home,” Bowser recalled. “I went home.”
He took a sip of coffee, then added a coda:
“Many years later, when I was teaching English at Lowell High (in Whittier, California), Groucho was in the hospital. I got ahold of his address and wrote him a letter. I wrote, ‘You wouldn’t remember a runaway boy back in ’44 whose life you saved, would you?’ His secretary, or whoever was writing for him, wrote me back and said, ‘Groucho remembers you very well, young man.’ He died a month later.”
Mobile schoolhouse for at-risk youth
Bowser straightened his life out after that — not right away, mind you, but in time. A stint in the Air Force helped, as did buckling down in his English literature studies at the University of Florida. Then he embarked on a two-decade career as a high school teacher -- which outlasted his two marriages. At 56 and working in Fullerton, California, he was feeling a mid-life crisis restlessness and “retired” from teaching. A guy at his church convinced him to join his newly formed air conditioning company, and Bob jumped.
“Total scam,” he said, shaking his head. “The guy was a fraud.”
At loose ends, Bowser was chatting with two other former educators about the truancy problem in Orange County among kids who have had brushes with the law. If these kids wouldn’t come to school — or got thrown out of school — why not bring the school to them?
“There were like 10,000 kids not going to school (in Orange County) and something had to happen,” he recalled. “So we contacted the school district and I jokingly said I should get a motor home to drive around. Four days later, they bought me one, 36 feet.”
He named it Betsy — but not because it was the name of an old flame.
“It just kind of looked like a Betsy,” he said. “I took the bed out of the back and put in a desk. I parked it at First and Walnut streets in Santa Ana (across from the county social services office) and I had 11 students. They were mostly (Hispanic). But every city had kids on probation. I parked right on the beach one day a week in Huntington, where a lot of kids had religious parents who were waiting for the ‘End Times’ and they weren’t going to school. I’d park in Westminster, and there’d be (Vietnamese) refugees.
“You know what I liked about that? I could be a teacher and a counselor. I’d meet them in restaurants and libraries or go right to their home. They didn’t like it when I called their parents at work.”
Bowser ran the program for 17 years. It grew from those 11 students in 1986 to more than 7,000 in the early 2000s. He eventually retired Betsy and opened pop-up school rooms at empty office complexes and abandoned laundromats and helmed a group of teachers. It was a constant challenge, since gang violence was growing.
“When I started, there were just seven, eight gangs in Orange County,” he said. “When I left, 200. I had an affinity for the Mexican kids. I liked them a lot, and they liked me back.”
How could Bowser, a relatively prosperous middle-aged white man, relate to minority students?
“I listened,” he said.
In 2002, at 73, Bowser retired for good this time and found his way to Flagstaff. He drove on Route 66 decades before and “I never forgot the beauty of the town,” he said. “When I found out there was a university here, I thought, ‘I’m going to retire here someday.’ I thought I’d get a Ph.D. But I never did.”
Instead, Bowser became something of an autodidact and more politically aware. (“I’m a Democrat,” he said. “I was a Republican until I moved here.”) He continued his study of obsessive-compulsive personality disorders, trying to make peace with his past.
“My dad never expressed any feelings,” he said. “He was a real tyrant. I don’t remember ever having a conversation with my dad. It was just lectures or criticism.”
In Flagstaff, Bob’s worldview started changing. Once an avid churchgoer — Southern Baptist — he became disillusioned. Now, he finds solace in Aristotle’s humanistic philosophy.
“I’ve written a Sunday sermon for 12 years,” he said. “Well, I call in a sermon, but it’s not a real sermon. It’s not religious, just thoughts. My last one was titled ‘Thank you, Aristotle.’ People are always wondering, what’s the meaning of life? The meaning of life is right in front of you. I start reeling things off: mountains, sky, clouds, hamburgers, the train. It’s whatever you see right in front of you; that’s the meaning of life.
“Of course, Aristotle was an empiricist. Reality is perceived through the senses. He contradicted Plato, who thought, like, this isn’t a real table. The real table is up there in the realm of universal ideas. But I think: what you see is what you get in life.”
Bowser’s days are spent meditating for 15 minutes each morning. Then he drives either his 1993 Cadillac or his Ford F-150 truck to his Starbucks residency. Then he walks around Buffalo Park or goes to one of his two gyms, the westside Flagstaff Athletic Club or the YMCA near his apartment. A social animal, he most loves shopping at grocery stores and running into people he knows and comes to know.
“I love to go to Walmart, man,” he said. “I know we’re not supposed to go to Walmart, but I love it. It’s like Christmas.”
The pandemic put a crimp in Bowser’s ritual for a while. But, fully vaccinated, he’s back to the routine now. He cherishes these simple pleasures, knowing they lack permanence.
“When you get older, you get very acutely aware of mortality,” Bowser said. “Here’s what I think: Life is just right in front of you, and that’s all we know. I’m not afraid of the future.”
As Robert Frost, the poet whom Bowser once heard speak, wrote: “Ends and beginnings — there are no such things. There are only middles. … End is a gloomy word.”