SUNDAY FEATURE: Meet Bob Bowser, 91, a true Flagstaff original

A few weeks before hopping the train, he had broken his ankle when, on a 50-cent dare from a classmate, he jumped off the balcony of his high school. When the cast came off, Bowser cashed in some war bonds he got for Christmas and hopped on the train line called the Challenger and took it, undetected, all the way to Los Angeles. He had no plan.

“I just wanted to look at the movie stars,” he said. “It was quite an adventure, going out, and I ended up at the Beverly Hills Hotel sitting on the porch.”

The hotel doorman showed an interest in young Bob, too much of an interest, and a car hop intervened and found the teen a place to stay with a family in a bungalow behind the hotel.

“One day, I saw an ad in the paper that Ray Milland — you know, the actor — wanted someone to take care of his swimming pool, so I went to apply for the job. But I had no way to get there. I was hitchhiking and Groucho picks me up. He starts in with the questions, like, ‘Why aren’t you in school, kid?’ And, ‘Where do you live?’ I just knew the one street I had walked up, Rodeo Drive, so I told him that. He knew I was lying. I was stammering and stumbling. And he’s asking more questions.”

Did Bowser know it was Groucho, the leader of the moviemaking Marx Brothers?