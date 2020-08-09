SUNDAY FEATURE: Lessons in trail etiquette: A look at sharing space in Flagstaff

Ferdig is a strict adherent to the triangle’s principles. He widely disseminates a pamphlet sponsored by the Prescott Trails Safety Coalition that spells out the best practices, explaining with bullet points why hikers and runners need to yield to horses, why mountain bikers need to yield to both (the only caveat being, “slow down as you approach other users and pass only if the right-of-way is yielded to you”), how horsemen need to call out to other users well in advance, and how those on motorized vehicles need to yield to “all other trail users” and turn off engines when encountering horses.

Among those taking exception to the triangle is Warren Williams, past president of the Coconino Trail Riders, an off-road singletrack and enduro motorcycle advocacy group.

“To me, the triangle is more like a guideline,” he said. “I do my best to pull over on the downhill, because it’s hard for a mountain biker to keep his mojo going uphill. But, often, people can hear a dirt bike coming from a long way away, so they’d have time to prepare for us. There’s got to be some wiggle room there in the triangle.