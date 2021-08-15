SUNDAY FEATURE: Leader in her own right, Rima Brusi, wife of the new NAU president, is an author and scholar

New role? Improve town-and-gown relations

Flagstaff, though, is hardly exile. Brusi wants to bring the same passion she puts into her work as an advocate and activist for Puerto Rico’s poor to helping bridge the town-and-gown schism between Flagstaff and NAU. Only in town a few months, Brusi already has dipped a toe into civic and cultural life. The family has chosen to buy a house not in an upscale gated community ringing the outskirts but instead in an established neighborhood just east of downtown.

Thriving town-and-gown relations are possible, she says.

As a graduate student at Cornell in the mid-1990s, Brusi saw how the Town of Ithaca melded nicely with the behemoth atop the hill, the Ivy League school. She also can use as an example how the City of Mayaguez, about the same size as Flagstaff, coexisted well with the University of Puerto Rico campus. Brusi did her undergraduate work there and later returned for a dozen years as a professor.

Nothing if not realistic, Brusi knows mending neighborly fences in Flagstaff will not be an easy task. Then again, she’s accustomed to daunting challenges, having been a leftist advocate for change in Puerto Rico amid hurricanes, earthquakes, government mismanagement and the U.S.-backed push for “Disaster capitalism” to “save” the island.