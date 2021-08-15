SUNDAY FEATURE: Leader in her own right, Rima Brusi, wife of the new NAU president, is an author and scholar

In an earlier time, a less enlightened and gender-conscious era, Rima Brusi might have been described solely as Northern Arizona University’s newly christened “First Lady,” wife of new president Jose Luis Cruz Rivera.
You know, depicted as the dutiful spouse -- willing, if not necessarily eager, to cede the spotlight. Not extraneous and certainly not merely ornamental, but supportive nonetheless in a way that might preclude any other outside identity to take hold.
Mention, in passing, the "First Lady" moniker to Brusi, and she flinches, almost involuntarily. Then an engaging gap-toothed smile spreads across her face, wry bordering on sardonic, as if there were no other way for her to take it than ironically.
And, really, there isn’t. Although Brusi is the spouse to NAU’s new leader, that label hardly defines her. In fact, it is just as accurate and valid to call Cruz Rivera the dutiful partner to Brusi, a respected academic and human rights advocate and author of four well-received Spanish-language books of creative nonfiction set in her and Cruz Rivera’s native Puerto Rico.
Brusi’s latest book of essays — or cronicas, in Spanish — has just been released. Provocatively titled “Chulos de la Pobreza” (Poverty Pimps), the work delves into the heart of life and liberty and inequality on “The Island,” part character study of Puerto Rico’s working class, part sketches of whimsical locals, part pointed dissection of the fiscally starved public education system and part critique of what a century of U.S. colonization has wrought.
Threaded together in short chapters, each essay building off the one before, “Chulos de la Pobreza” serves as a good representation of the myriad concerns that have long occupied Brusi’s mind, dating back at least 10 years with her first book of essays, “Mi Tecato Favorito” (My Favorite Junkie) and clear to when she took her doctorate from Cornell University and began teaching anthropology at the University of Puerto Rico, where she happened to meet a certain engineering professor named Jose.
Publication comes at a time of transition for Brusi, not to mention Cruz Rivera. Though she’ll return to Puerto Rico in October for a book tour, she no longer can make the quick jaunt down south from New York City, where she lectured at Lehman College and was scholar-in-residence at the Center for Human Rights and Peace Studies at the City University of New York.
She’s in Flagstaff now and says she’s immensely happy to be here. Next academic year, Brusi, 50, will join NAU’s anthropology department, but for now she’s a writer whose audience is mostly four time zones away in the Caribbean. But she’s also a mother whose youngest of five children, Alvaro, 15, has just started at Flagstaff High School, and she’s a new “dog mom” to a puppy named Louie -- and, yes, she’s the wife of NAU’s president, so that means attending functions and reaching out to the community.
Plus, she’s still writing. She can write from anywhere, after all, weighing in on “disaster capitalism” and Puerto Rico’s push for self-determination from afar. Brusi is an unabashed progressive and social justice advocate, often critical of U.S. actions, or inaction, in the territory but also railing against Puerto Rico’s government for a neo-liberal push to privatize everything from healthcare to education.
New role? Improve town-and-gown relations
Flagstaff, though, is hardly exile. Brusi wants to bring the same passion she puts into her work as an advocate and activist for Puerto Rico’s poor to helping bridge the town-and-gown schism between Flagstaff and NAU. Only in town a few months, Brusi already has dipped a toe into civic and cultural life. The family has chosen to buy a house not in an upscale gated community ringing the outskirts but instead in an established neighborhood just east of downtown.
Thriving town-and-gown relations are possible, she says.
As a graduate student at Cornell in the mid-1990s, Brusi saw how the Town of Ithaca melded nicely with the behemoth atop the hill, the Ivy League school. She also can use as an example how the City of Mayaguez, about the same size as Flagstaff, coexisted well with the University of Puerto Rico campus. Brusi did her undergraduate work there and later returned for a dozen years as a professor.
Nothing if not realistic, Brusi knows mending neighborly fences in Flagstaff will not be an easy task. Then again, she’s accustomed to daunting challenges, having been a leftist advocate for change in Puerto Rico amid hurricanes, earthquakes, government mismanagement and the U.S.-backed push for “Disaster capitalism” to “save” the island.
“I’m not saying this to please people, but I am excited being here,” Brusi said. “I grew up in a small town and my university was in the quote-unquote third major city in Puerto Rico, but that major city (Mayaguez) was about the size of Flagstaff. We had a relatively large university in a small town, like here. I’m used to that kind of living -- in a town where the university is the major player and presence. Same thing with Ithaca. That kind of configuration feels familiar to me.”
Sitting at a downtown outdoor café, Brusi took a moment to dart her eyes toward the San Francisco Peaks, then continued.
“Being in Flagstaff is weird because it’s so beautiful,” she said. “It’s very different in many ways from every place I’ve ever been, but at the same time it feels very familiar — that vibe. We (she and Cruz Rivera) are trying to figure it out, my role. It will depend a lot on what the university needs and what my husband’s office needs. But, in general, the way I see it is something along the lines to helping community and university relations.
“I’m a cultural anthropologist, right? And we look at communities. And the other part of my expertise is looking at high-education institutions. Maybe I’ll have something to offer in building relationships — town and gown, as they say.”
Cruz Rivera, for his part, said Brusi can be an asset for the university not just in this current year before joining the faculty but for the foreseeable future.
“She has been instrumental in other places that we’ve been in terms of engaging locally with people and nonprofit groups,” Cruz Rivera said. “For example, in Puerto Rico (at UPR), we were working together to expand opportunities for students in housing projects. In the Bronx (at CUNY’s Lehman College), she worked closely with international students and immigrants. As we get settled in here and parse out all the opportunities, we’ll see where she can best be deployed.”
One thing seems certain: Brusi will engage with people. She speaks of reaching out to the Indigenous and Hispanic communities in the greater Flagstaff area, but also meeting with civic and business groups and nonprofits to determine where they and NAU might find common ground.
Being a community activist is almost second nature to Brusi. As an undergrad at UPR, she turned down a generous scholarship grant to study psychology in the U.S. to change her focus to cultural anthropology “because I realized I wanted to look at the cultural, systemic, social aspects of human behavior rather than at individual/internal ones." Her doctoral dissertation at Cornell looked at the inequality in the southern coast town of La Parguera, where rich Puerto Ricans and foreigners were building casetas, second homes for rental or vacation, whose presence drove up real estate values and priced out low-income residents looking for housing.
She gave a curt nod and a shy smile when an interviewer said her dissertation sounds a lot like the current rise of second-home and Airbnb purchases in Flagstaff. Her only comment: “It’s all over, everywhere. Inequality.”
But Brusi will not often shy away from calling out what she believes is exploitation of the poor at the hands of those out to make a profit. She publishes often in Spanish-language journals and has had articles in The Nation as well.
Ryan Raumm, anthropology department chair at Lehman College, said Brusi embraced social justice issues while at CUNY.
“She believed — we both did — that these (underserved) students deserve a quality education,” Raumm said. “We’ve talked about this: that teaching a well-served population, it kind of doesn’t matter whether you’re there are not, they’ll get by. Whereas, at Lehman, you feel like (as an educator) you can really make a difference. Rima took that to heart. She took on a bunch of independent study students and really worked closely with a lot of students from many backgrounds, not just from Puerto Rico."
Working for social justice in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rican issues, clearly, have occupied much of her time, activism and scholarship. She worries about the state of “The Island,” as she likes to call it. Not only was there the financial crisis of 2015, when the governor deemed the territory’s debt “unpayable,” but then there was Hurricane Maria in 2016 and subsequent earthquake swarm and then the inaction by the Trump administration and action by the U.S. Congress, which has authority over the territory. And lately, COVID-19 has further challenged the people and institutions.
Earlier this year, Brusi published a paper detailing the dismantling of public education in Puerto Rico, in effect the government using the hurricane as an excuse to weaken the public sector and benefit private and corporate interests. Former U.S. Secretary of Education Betty DeVos, for example, installed a charterschool advocate from Philadelphia, Julia Keleher, as Puerto Rico’s Secretary of Education, resulting in closing of public schools and transfers of others to charter or religious schools.
Brusi, both in print and in interviews, warns about the erasure of Puerto Rico’s identity and criticized the Congress’ 2016 legislation creating the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA), in which an unelected board for seven chosen by the U.S. president and Congress has wide-ranging powers over island life. Brusi said PROMESA, which translates to “promise,” is ironic because it led to massive cuts in education and other social services. The people there, she said, call the board “La Junta,” and she calls the actions “a naked attack on public education.”
“Most experts abroad call it an (economic) disaster,” she said. “These are agreements benefit investors to the detriment of the poor people on the island. The university faced cuts to two-thirds of its budget in four years. It’s crazy. It’s devastating. You cannot operate like that.”
Dissent, too, has come under attack. Progressive activists like Brusi have been arrested or, essentially, silenced on the island, according to a recent Amnesty International Report. Brusi monitored the deteriorating freedom of speech in her role at Lehman’s Center for Human Rights and Peace Studies.
“It’s not unlike many places in the U.S. where we are supposed to be able to say whatever you want, but there comes a point where if you do it or many people do it at the same time, then the police are deployed,” she said. “We saw it in the U.S. with Black Lives Matter, for example.”
She recalls one confrontation witnessed in Puerto Rico’s west coast that illustrates the strife and inequality.
“There’s a line of buildings, mostly second apartments, for leisure, Airbnbs, second homes — that sort of thing — and they want to build this pool on the sand so people can swim on the pool and look out at the sea,” Brusi said. “It sounds beautiful, but two endangered species of turtles lay their eggs there. You have maybe 50, 60 protesters at a time, but you have 200 police in riot gear protecting the building of the pool and arresting the protesters, who just are young people, unarmed. And then you have the turtles, who don’t know what’s happening but are like, ‘I have to lay my eggs.’ It’s absurd. That’s the kind of thing you see.”
A literary stylist
Brusi’s political and academic writing may be pointed, fact-based and bordering on didactic. But her essays — as well as a personal memoir, “Fantasmas,” published in 2019 — are more nuanced and depict island life in all its varied, and somewhat quirky, forms.
Her latest book, “Chulos de la Probeza,” toggles back and forth between character sketches and more serious social issues. There’s a piece on a homeless man who joyfully dances with pigeons, another on self-styled cryptocurrency billionaire Brock Pierce, who, according to Brusi, “keeps saying he wants to do all these great things for the island, but never does; he just lives there for tax breaks.” She writes about a man who believes the earth is flat, a man with whom she became friends even though their world views differ greatly.
The book gives a well-rounded look at Puerto Rican life, says University of Puerto Rico professor Manuel Valdez-Pizzini, a mentor and former colleague of Brusi’s at UPR.
“She writes like no other person I know,” he said. “She has a very refined literally skills. She combines a very pointed point-of-view and observational skills into literally pieces that describe everyday life of Puerto Ricans. A colleague of mine, who’s a very critical person, said her memoir on motherhood (“Fantasmas”) is an amazingly powerful book.”
Brusi, in her non-academic writing, calls her “cronicas” a creative endeavor.
“They are critical but not political,” she said. “I use the tools of literature to be descriptive of what’s it like there.”
Either way, in academic or commercial writing, Brusi’s point of view is sharp and her comments no-holds-barred. Might her progressive stances cause problems for her husband at NAU, where as president Cruz Rivera must balance his personal views with what’s best for the university?
“We haven’t faced a situation yet where we had to decide, should I tweet this or not,” she said, laughing. “No, I don’t want to tone down my beliefs. That’s not going to happen. But at the same time, I’m also the kind of person who doesn’t try to create strong statements on stuff she doesn’t know anything about. … I’m not just going to be throwing general progressive statements out there.”
'Thought partners'
Cruz Rivera said he and Brusi “have been thought partners since the day we met.”
That was back at UPR, where Brusi was an anthropology professor and Cruz Rivera an engineering professor, and both participated in a “writing-across-disciplines” initiative at the university.
“She interviewed me, and in that first interview, it became clear that even though she was an anthropologist and I was an engineer, the underlying connection was around providing equitable opportunity for students to meet their full potential through higher education,” he said. “That was the common element that’s worked pretty well both personally and professionally over the years, because the work I’ve done on the administrative side in academic leadership has very much been in pursuit of that goal, and her work as an academic, an activist and as a writer has also been about advancing that same goal.
“She is very influential in how I view the world, but I also understand that to be an effective leader and good advocate on behalf of the causes both she and I are passionate about, you need to do so in a way that’s consistent with the context in which you’re working.”
For Cruz Rivera, that context is now NAU. For Brusi, her context has always been for the people, all people, particularly the underserved.
“It’s important to understand that my husband and I love each other very much, but we’re two separate human beings,” she said. “The fact I’m holding a super-progressive stance on something that may not be practical for the university doesn’t mean (he) will agree. It’s like, ‘Sorry, baby, here’s what we have to do.’
“So my views won’t be influencing internal university policy in way that should make people worry.”
But some of those views just might get Flagstaffians thinking.