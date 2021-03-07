SUNDAY FEATURE: For former Flagstaff High School star, 5 seconds and a punch that still resonates

Spitting, racial slurs, rock-throwing

The game, and immediate aftermath, was shocking in itself. Observers at the time recalled Prescott players grabbing Dugan’s jersey, roughing him up, trying to deny him the ball. Then came his fifth foul with five seconds left, the alleged spitting incident and the very real punch that sent Emmett, a Prescott reserve, to the hospital for reconstructive surgery on his jaw.

The gym had to be cleared of spectators so that the final five seconds could be played. Prescott fans waited outside for Flagstaff players to board the team bus. The bus needed a police escort to leave town safely.

“They broke all the windows in our bus,” Killip recalled. “We had to lay down so as not to get hit. They were throwing rocks, and we weren’t sure if there was gunfire, from the sound of it. It was terrible. We got out of town fast. My dad had to call for a new bus.”

Dugan, object of the scorn, said he refused orders to hide under the bus seats. He said he sat on the bus, ramrod straight, and endured the abuse. He said he was ready to fight, if challenged.