SUNDAY FEATURE: Flagstaff woman rides bike 2,700 miles in 51 days -- despite being blind

Upbeat music drifts through the Flagstaff Urban Trails System on a sunny afternoon as three mountain bike riders prepare to climb a small hill up to the McMillan Mesa.

The music plays from a small speaker strapped to the back of the leader’s bike, reverberating off the trees on the side of the trail and the rocks and poles in the middle of it at intersections. The sun shines brightly on the trail and its riders. A light breeze whisks away heat generated by pumping legs and working lungs while sweat gathers on the back and forehead.

The grasses on the side of the trail swish softly in the wind and the clean mountain air moves through their noses, down the throat and into the lungs, feeding their bodies the extra oxygen they need to complete the climb. Large pines shade the steepest part of the trail, a welcome respite from the heat of the sun as the riders work to defeat the incline.

Her body screams, “Stop! Get off! You can walk up the hill!” Her mind says, “Absolutely not. Shut up and listen to me.”

There are three riders; two men, one in front and one in back, and a woman in the middle. They are communicating with each other through their bicycle helmets mics while the music creates an invisible path through the forest.

The entire ride the trio is observing, talking and listening -- communicating the steepness of the incline, the distance in time to the top, the texture and existing bumps in the trail, and which way the trail turns and how sharply. The two male riders are paying very close attention to all of this as well as the heart rate, breath rate and blood sugar levels of the woman in the middle.

She cannot see the trail; she is blind.

Riding with her, you wouldn’t know it, were you not wearing a helmet with a built-in microphone under the visor and speakers above your ears, listening to the detailed descriptions of the trail as they approach and move past and over obstacles. They are verbally describing every aspect of the trail on which they are riding, things that with eyes one would notice and adjust for without truly taking in their presence.

Like Sherlock Holmes once said to Dr. Watson, “You see, but you do not observe.” These men not only have to observe every minor detail of the trail, they have to communicate with the description and timing needed for the woman in the middle to adjust her technique in order to conquer or avoid the terrain.

And still you think, “She can’t be blind. There is no way, she must see something.” She does not. But she rides as if she does, even when the verbal communication slows or stops as the men guiding her process something for themselves, or pause to catch their breath or take a sip of water.

She moves as though she sees the trail turn, sees the trees, meadows or cliffs lining the sides, sees the rocks and posts planted dead in the middle of the trail at the next intersection. She moves through, around and over obstacles as if she has been on a mountain bike her entire life.

She accomplishes all this by listening to the music ahead of her as it creates its invisible path for her to follow, and she relies on her guide’s detailed descriptions to see her safely through.

Shawn Cheshire’s life was changed completely and unexpectedly on Dec. 29, 2009. The Army veteran was working as a paramedic, loading a combative patient in the middle of a snowstorm into the back of her ambulance with the help of a student she was training at the time.

What happened next, she does not remember. She was somehow knocked off her feet and fell back, hitting her head on one of the catch bolts for the ambulance doors. Her student’s back was turned, and her partner was not in the rig with them at the time of the accident. No one truly saw what happened.

“There’s a huge couple-week gap before and after the accident that I don’t remember,” Cheshire recalled of the accident. “Everything kind of happened so fast.”

When she woke up, everything had changed. She didn’t understand what had happened. She worked in the medical field, after all -- surely her nausea and dizziness were due to a severe concussion.

That was not the case. Upon arriving at a concussion clinic, tests revealed that all of her peripheral vision was gone and she was left with about five degrees of central vision.

“It was like looking through a straw,” she said.

It took two years for her vision to fade away completely. She lost the five degrees. She lost light and shapes and shadows. Her world slowly faded to black.

Cheshire was in complete denial. Surely, as a medical provider, she knew she could work her way back toward seeing through physical and occupational therapy.

“It never occurred to me in any of that time that I would end up not being able to see,” she said. “The more I try to use it, I’m going to get it back.”

But she didn’t, and life seemed to turn into a nightmare. Cheshire didn’t know what to do or how to cope.

She admitted that she tried twice to take her own life.

“I just had zero desire to live like that," she said. "I saw no positive outcome from that happening at that time.”

Cheshire explained that she didn’t leave her house for six months after she lost her vision. She was terrified. Her house was near a very busy street, and at times she would walk out on her porch and stand frozen by the sounds of traffic moving past, trying desperately to remember how the street looked. There were no sidewalks there and when she began to learn to use her cane, she had to do a practice known as shorelining, in which she would walk into the direction of traffic along the side of the road where it meets the grass, feeling the difference in the ground’s textures through her cane.

She learned to appreciate walking barefoot, using her soles, toes, and ankles to feel the changes in texture and incline of the ground. Being barefoot also helped her relearn how to balance without being able to see.

Even the slightest tilt could throw her off.

So what is a blind woman who had to relearn how to do simple things, such as balance on uneven ground, doing on a mountain bike?

When Cheshire went blind, she lost hope. But then, something changed. She realized how little she had truly lived when she’d had her sight.

“I didn’t want to feel like I could no longer have those experiences just because I was blind," she said.

She was tired of people telling her, “You can’t,” just because she could no longer see.

So Cheshire decided to learn to cross country ski. Then, she hiked rim to rim to rim in the Grand Canyon. She competed in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. Then, she summited Mount Washington. Next, she took on the challenge of riding across the country on a road bike from Oregon to Virginia.

Now, she has accomplished something even harder: She bikepacked the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route (GDMBR) from Banff, Canada, to Antelope Wells, New Mexico, in an unofficial, self-supported race known as the Tour Divide in which at least 200 single riders rode about 2,700 miles across the country.

Cheshire, however, could not complete the ride as a single rider. She took with her the two guides, Jesse Crandall and Scott Drum, who have both previously hiked and ridden with her. They also had a support vehicle along the way to provide fully charged helmets and speakers when the ones they were using lost battery power.

Cheshire and her guides initially planned to complete this race in 25 to 30 days, averaging at riding 90 to 100 miles of trail each day. Things don’t always go to plan, however.

The ride was completed in 51 days with a daily average of 53 miles. The route is about 90% dirt roads and 3% single track, boasting a total of more than 200,000 feet in elevation gain and loss, and overall comes in at a 5.5/10 difficulty rating.

They rode through Flathead Valley, the Grand Teton National Park, the Great Divide Basin and the Gila Wilderness. The highest point of the trail is Colorado’s Indiana Pass, which sits at 11,910 feet above sea level. Although the trail’s rating is intermediate, the experience is not easy. They encountered mud and snow, storms, rivers, technical climbs and descents, fatigue, hunger and fear.

Cheshire had never ridden a mountain bike before training for this race, neither had she bikepacked or backpacked before. The experience was completely new to her. Luckily, she was equipped with two capable and experienced guides as well as a you-can’t-stop-me attitude. She followed the sound of music playing from the lead rider’s speaker like an auditory path and she listened to Crandall and Drum’s ques regarding the condition of the trail and its obstacles.

It was multitasking to the extreme.

“I am working hard to pay attention to all of the sounds around me,” Cheshire explained, “[and] also being very soft to the unexpected. ... I have to think about stabilizing my bike [and how to] respond in the moment ... [and] where my guide is.”

Cheshire said sometimes the hardest part of riding is working through her fear. Her heart rate begins to climb the moment she sits on a bicycle.

“Sometimes I have to stop because I’m shaking so bad and I just need a couple of seconds to take some deep breaths and get back on and go," she said.

To this day Cheshire has not given in to the urge to quit even when the only thing her brain seems to be able to say is, “I’m going to die! Whose idea was this?” Yet it was her idea, simply inspired by someone else telling her she can’t.

And what’s next for this wonder woman, you might ask?

Shawn Cheshire plans to summit Mount Everest.