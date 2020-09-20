SUNDAY FEATURE: Flagstaff teacher with more questions than answers a finalist for state award

“I have the support of the district and school to go there, and not all teachers feel like they can go to topics that are complex and challenging,” Hernandez said. “For me, it’s about students having a voice in the classroom, expressing identities, asking questions, getting to know the identities of others and having it push and expand their knowledge.”

Recognizing her own biases

Part of what makes Hernandez authentic in the classroom, say Kelty and others, is that she has the humility to know that she constantly needs to understand students whose lives and circumstances differ greatly from her own.

“If you don’t have trust, we can’t talk about complex issues,” she said. “It also comes down to me needing to be deeply reflective on my own biases and assumptions I hold. Being a white educator from the Midwest — for whatever context that has for people — and being a cisgendered female, I have assumptions and biases embedded in the way my own schooling has contributed to. I need to question where are my thoughts and ideas coming from and how they are being perpetuated in a space.”

Hernandez does not reject her solid Midwest upbringing, and she certainly doesn’t look the part of a "social justice warrior."