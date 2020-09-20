SUNDAY FEATURE: Flagstaff teacher with more questions than answers a finalist for state award

Sometimes even the brightest and most focused students, those high achievers and dogged strivers, may not have a clue as to what their futures may hold.
Back in the early 2000s, at Wichita East High School in Kansas, Jillian Small was one such case. She had some vague, inchoate yearning to write and travel, take photos and explore the universe. So, yeah, that’s it: she’d be a photo-journalist-astronaut. Just your usual career trajectory, right?
“All that together, hyphenated,” she recalled, laughing. “I had no idea what that meant, where that was going.”
Then came a moment in September of her senior year that changed her life forever, that set her on a career path in which she would dedicate her life to educating youth, that would see her become Ms. Hernandez (her married name) to scores of fifth-graders first at Killip and now Puente de Hózhó elementary schools in Flagstaff, and, now, would lead her to being named one of five finalists for the Arizona Education Association Teacher of the Year honor.
She was, at that pivotal turning point in her senior year, a teaching assistant in a freshman English class taught by Mrs. Fry. But Mrs. Fry took ill, suffering from laryngitis, her voice an indecipherable croak. She turned to Jillian, who, only a bit nervous, stood up before the class with lesson plan in hand and took over for a couple of weeks until Mrs. Fry’s voice returned.
“I fell in love with it,” Hernandez said of her first teaching foray. “I had this moment engaging in a way that I was just like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is incredible.' This is a feeling I never had before. I remember having this overwhelming sense of purpose. It just hit me. This is what I want to do. I was not that person who grew up with stuffed animals around, teaching to them. That was not me.”
But it soon would become her passion. With Jennifer Stark Fry’s mentorship, including her contacts with Northern Arizona University’s College of Education, Hernandez (née Small) embarked on a career in education based on the rigorous International Baccalaureate system. And now, at age 36 and 15 years into her career as a teacher, Hernandez finds herself on the cusp of garnering the state’s most prestigious honor. The winner will be announced on Oct. 23.
OK, so she’s no astronaut flitting about the International Space Station, nor can she boast to being a globetrotting photojournalist, but Hernandez is something perhaps more valuable, if less recognized by wider society: a mentor herself to scores of fifth-graders on the path to learning.
“This journey is very humbling,” Hernandez said one recent morning in her classroom at Puente de Hózhó, bereft of students due to the distance learning necessitated by the COVID-19 outbreak. “It makes you reflect upon your practice as a teacher in ways that are very revealing.”
Such introspection and self-analysis is second nature to Hernandez. She has won awards before — the 2015 Rodel Exemplary Teacher honor, for one — but never stops seeking to become a better educator, her life a perpetual pursuit of pedagogical knowledge.
Her teaching philosophy, aligning with the International Baccalaureate model, is based on inquiry and questioning: inquiring for the “why” behind facts and assumptions, questioning long-accepted paradigms of thinking. This type of teaching she learned early, from Fry, and later in Flagstaff, had it reinforced by another mentor, Robert Kelty, a former Arizona Teacher of the Year (2008) himself.
Both veteran educators are not surprised in the least by Hernandez’s success.
“When I recently learned about her award, I was ecstatic but not one bit surprised, given her passion for education and her devotion to acting locally and thinking globally, a conviction that certainly informed her high school experience,” said Fry, now retired from teaching and an educational consultant. “She was a remarkable student and a leader amongst that stellar population (at Wichita East High, an IB school), given her intense passion for learning.”
And to Kelty, who has helped guide Puente de Hózhó’s bid to be a certified IB school, Hernandez’s teaching style exemplifies the principles of a project-based, inquisitive learning model that seeks to rectify what some progressive educators believe is an outmoded reliance on rote memorization and teaching to the test, the so-called direct instructional model.
“When I’d give tours of our building (at Puente) to different stakeholders, every time we’d pass Ms. Hernandez’s classroom, you were getting what felt like was a college-level class, but it was fifth-graders,” Kelty said. “It just shows what fifth-graders can do when given that type of platform. What she’s done in her classroom takes it to another level. And I’m not just saying that. I mean it sincerely. She has a message that’s not only compelling but necessary at this time.”
Socratic teaching method
Hernandez’s platform, which she presented before the judges for the AEF prize board, is based on social justice, and meeting the needs of diverse populations and under-served communities. In this fraught political climate, in which “identity politics” has become a hotly debated issue, she is unapologetically progressive.
That makes sense, given the student makeup of Puente de Hózhó. The school is a tri-language program, offering a Navajo Immersion Language Program and a Spanish-English Bilingual Program, as well as a multi-age Montessori track. The school’s demographic breakdown is a third Navajo, a third native Spanish-speaking and a third native English-speaking.
More important to Hernandez, perhaps, is what she calls a rich “diversity of thought and culture.” And Hernandez cultivates that by challenging societal assumptions and accepted norms and using the “Socratic method” of questioning everything, including one’s own teacher and the very institution she represents.
Fifth-graders, she said, are an ideal age to look beyond their immediate selves and see a wider world around them and all that entails.
“They know what matters and they’re not afraid to tell you what matters,” she said. “I love that. They’re independent enough to push back -- which I also love. It’s funny because kids need to adjust at first. I’ll ask them questions and they’ll be like, ‘Was I wrong?’ I’m like, ‘No, this is just how I roll.’
“I know I’ve hit a benchmark in my mind when students start questioning me. Like, ‘But, Ms. Hernandez, is that really how it works?’ OK, we’re there. They’re questioning me now. It’s great. I’ll occasionally even throw things in that are incorrect, like in math, to see if they will question me on it. They’ll say, ‘Um, I think you made a mistake there.’ I want kids to know learning is about making mistakes.”
In fact, one of Hernandez’s standard lines that she gives students at the start of the school year is, “I wouldn’t have a job if you walked in knowing all these things.”
She challenges them to think critically and skeptically. In a recent opinion-writing assignment, her class tackled the question of sports mascots as it pertains to indigenous culture — a subject that resonates with many of her Navajo students. Her guiding principle in that, as well as all assignments: do something with the knowledge students acquire, to strive to make a change. So when a student mentioned contacting the Kansas City Chiefs football team about changing its mascot, Hernandez encouraged it.
“I have the support of the district and school to go there, and not all teachers feel like they can go to topics that are complex and challenging,” Hernandez said. “For me, it’s about students having a voice in the classroom, expressing identities, asking questions, getting to know the identities of others and having it push and expand their knowledge.”
Recognizing her own biases
Part of what makes Hernandez authentic in the classroom, say Kelty and others, is that she has the humility to know that she constantly needs to understand students whose lives and circumstances differ greatly from her own.
“If you don’t have trust, we can’t talk about complex issues,” she said. “It also comes down to me needing to be deeply reflective on my own biases and assumptions I hold. Being a white educator from the Midwest — for whatever context that has for people — and being a cisgendered female, I have assumptions and biases embedded in the way my own schooling has contributed to. I need to question where are my thoughts and ideas coming from and how they are being perpetuated in a space.”
Hernandez does not reject her solid Midwest upbringing, and she certainly doesn’t look the part of a "social justice warrior."
On this morning, she sat behind her desk looking very Flagstaffian in a green Patagonia fleece jacket over a denim blouse and flowered print skirt, with open-toed sandals. Her sandy hair was tied back loosely in a manner that did not come off as schoolmarmish. Even covered with a black mask, her face radiated enthusiasm (mostly through the eyes) as she leaned in to her laptop as gave students final instructions before dismissing them for “virtual” lunch.
She, herself, would skip lunch on this day — “part of the job,” she said, shrugging — to explain how her upbringing in Kansas informed her life. She attended what she calls a “homogeneous neighborhood school” in Wichita until third grade, after a teacher suggested to her parents that she might better fit it as a more diverse, academically rigorous magnet school.
“I come from a space of privilege, so we had that ability to look for other options in ways I don’t think all students have,” she said. “So I was bused across town, and there was a wide variety of diversity in terms of family structure and ethnic makeup. That really started my path to now.”
In high school, Hernandez became enlightened to social causes. She, guided by Mrs. Fry, helped raise consciousness and money for an organization dedicated to removing land mines in Southeast Asia.
“In characteristic fashion,” Fry recalled, “she plunged in with energy and vision. The end result was remarkable, in that East IB students raised more money than any other school in the world. Jillian and I were flown to Hollywood to help host a star-studded annual event, hosted by Sir Paul McCartney. What fun to watch Jillian receive recognition on stage from Sir Paul.”
Hernandez does not crave recognition, though. She says she’s honored just to be a finalist for Arizona Teacher of the Year. If she wins and advances to the national competition, great. If not, fine. Either way, her focus remains on the classroom.
Her overarching goal is, essentially, to be a Mrs. Fry to a whole bunch of kids, to inspire them to succeed.
“We have such large capacities to impact the lives of students, both positive and negative,” she said. “That is a weight that I feel often.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.