SUNDAY FEATURE: Flagstaff photographer Jeremy Perez chases storms for the perfect shot

“Some places you love being there and other places it’s like, ‘I can’t believe I’m still driving through this place,’” he said. “I’m in my head a lot on the road. Sometimes, you think, man, I just want some time to myself. And then you think, after spending a lot of time by yourself, you start to appreciate being around people. Being focused like that helps you solve the puzzle.”

Where to find the storms

How does Perez solve the weather puzzle? How does he know which direction to point the RAV4 to follow the storms?

He kind of geeks out on the National Weather Service forecasts before he leaves and is nimble enough to change courses quickly depending on the whims of the winds and cloud formations.

“Closer to the day I leave, (the forecasts) will show where the jet stream and moisture will be,” he said. “This last trip, within three days, I knew I wanted to start out in the front range in Colorado or maybe New Mexico. The night before (planning the next day), you get a nap at rest stops and that morning, look at it and see the moisture and dry line are setting up in this area.