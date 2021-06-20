SUNDAY FEATURE: Flagstaff photographer Jeremy Perez chases storms for the perfect shot

Picture a man, alone, out in a field far from any town somewhere on the Great Plains, his car idling on the soft shoulder of a dirt road.
Picture this man peering into the distance, where ominous, bruised-colored storm clouds are bearing down. Picture him leaning into the viewfinder of a camera attached to a tripod and, just as lightning blazes across the sky or a funnel cloud meets the horizon, clicks the shutter button.
Picture him hustling back to his car to drive down more lonesome country roads in search more storm supercells, or tornadoes, something, anything that will make a good photograph.
This whole scenario may come off a little too Edward Hopper-like in its depiction of solitude amid waving wheat fields or stark, desolate open ranges.
But it’s Jeremy Perez’s idea of fun. It’s his vacation, his time to temporarily slough off his responsibilities as a graphic designer at W. L. Gore & Associates in Flagstaff and become, at least for a little while, a storm chaser.
Each spring or early summer, when the weather gets interesting and predictably unpredictable, Perez, 51, hops in his gray Toyota RAV4 and heads east, or south, or doubles back to the north, following the interstate and dirt roads with numerals instead of names, in search of good shots.
Perez is part of a subculture of folk who travel the back roads of Tornado Alley in Oklahoma, the Permian Basin of Texas, the Great Plain of Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas, and the geographic wonders of New Mexico to document marvels of meteorological phenomena. He doesn’t do it for money. In fact, with gas, food and occasionally lodging (when he’s not curled up in the back of the RAV4), he spends considerable time and money on this ephemeral pursuit.
The rewards, however, can be seen in his photos, which Perez shares on the popular storm-chasing website, highwaysandhailstones.com, and on his Instagram and Twitter feeds. Perez’s pictures are sublime, at once both beautiful and violent, transcendent and grittily real.
On his latest storm-chasing foray, cutting a swath through six states in 12 days in late May and putting 6,580 miles on the RAV4, Perez documented three tornadoes (nothing severe or deadly, thankfully) and at least one supercell storm per day that lit up the sky.
His photos from the trip are, in a word, breathtaking.
There’s the funnel cloud of a tornado bearing down on Brush, Colorado, the destructive power of the darkened cloudburst almost palpable while, in the foreground, a string of houses in a subdivision is not only spared but bathed in light as tall grass waves in the wind.
There’s the lightning strike at a railroad crossing in Wheeler, Kansas, framed between two silos, the electrical activity adding a violet hue in the crepuscular stillness.
And there’s the scudded, angry supercell weighing down like a weight on a scruffy patch of range somewhere near Pyote, Texas, a sere terrain that looks as if it routinely takes a beating by Mother Nature. You can, looking at that shot, almost smell the rain coming off the sage.
More than visually pleasing
That’s the thing, though: there is only a single sensory delight — visual — that can be experienced looking at Perez’s work.
What doesn’t show up in the photographs, and what is a big part of the pleasure of hitting the road and rambling all by his lonesome, is the experience out in America’s expansive West, places where even convenience stores and fast-food joints have yet to stake claims.
Listen to Perez describe storm-chasing scenes.
“There’s that feel of humid, heavy air,” he said. “You can hear the wind rushing through the power wires. You can be really far away from a storm with lightning strikes way off in the distance, but the electromagnetism from those lightning strikes will induce a current in the barbed wire right next to you. You can hear it go sssssttt. Really quick. Electric. It’s so bizarre.
“The olfactory side of things is funny. In Texas, there’s the petroleum odors in the wind. Other times, you smell the feed lots. You gotta turn on the inside air if I’ve driving by that. But then there’s the smell of rain and the fields. It’s immersive.
“And the sound of the birds. There are these birds — I keep telling myself I’m going to figure out what that bird call is — but when you’re driving down the road at highway speeds, these birds can throw their voice to where it almost sounds like they’re in the car with you. I love that. There’s this powerful dark heavy storm and you can still hear the birds chirping, popping up and looping around. They’re just going about their business while there’s this heavy thing happening.
“I wish I could hear the silence I know is happening right now after a storm has past, but I have tinnitus, so it’s never completely quiet. But you can sense the stillness.”
He makes storm chasing sound romantic, transcendent even. But Perez is not some nomadic Jack Kerouac figure out to collect “experiences,” nor is he an adrenaline junkie craving to get as close as possible to twisters in order to feel really alive.
Perez, slight of build and balding though looking much younger than 50, has been a trusted employee in Gore’s marketing department for 24 years, currently as design director. He’s a loving husband to his wife, Amanda, and doting father to his two 20-something children, Giselle and Harrison.
It’s just that he has this hobby that, at times, can become consuming.
Perez has been taking photographs since middle school in the Phoenix area, when his mother bought him a Pentax camera for his birthday. As an adult, he stepped up his pursuit of landscape photography and, because he lives in Flagstaff, has devoted much of his free time in recent years to astronomy, wildlife and geology photography. His photos from last summer’s Neowise Comet, visible in Flagstaff for nearly a month, have been reprinted on several website and appeared in the Arizona Daily Sun.
But it is storm chasing that most captures Perez’s imagination. As a kid in Phoenix, he’d go out and try to capture images of the summer monsoons, a practice he has continued as an adult in Flagstaff, though the previous two summers have been slim pickings on the monsoon front.
It’s the photographs Perez snagged on his road trips that garner the most attention, at least recently. But respected Phoenix storm-chasing photographer Mike Olbinski said Perez has a solid reputation among Arizona's monsoon chasers, too.
"He's got a great eye and amazing meteorological skills and knowledge," Olbinski said. "It's not an easy place to chase up in northern Arizona, with its sparse roads and tough terrain and mountains, but he's done incredible work up there and captured an epic landspout a couple years back that everyone else in the state was jealous over."
Michael Ulch, who helps run the highwaysandhailstones.com website, said Perez is one of the most prolific and popular posters on the site. Storm chasing, Ulch noted, has exploded in popularity in recent years because the ubiquity of smart phones.
“Weather captures the attention of the world,” Ulch said. “It’s always a talking point and there used to only be a handful of storm chasers due to the high cost and dangers associated. However, with amazing cameras and the world of social media, storm chasing’s popularity has sky rocketed. Communities have been built on various platforms.”
On the spectrum of storm chasers, though, Perez ranks somewhere closer to hardcore than mere hobbyist. No smart phone shots for him. Perez uses multiple lens and cameras, plus shoots video and downloads to various apps and social media sites.
He is not obsessive about it, though, as the storm chasers on reality TV shows are depicted. Perez remains gainfully employed and has a life outside of photography. He is adamant that he does not take chances; he won’t get dangerously close to a tornado just to get a dramatic shot. But, by using telephoto lenses, he can get close enough — say, 10 to 20 miles — to snag some compelling images.
“I don’t thrive on adrenaline,” Perez said. “It’s the awesomeness of seeing something without taking it to a degree where, you know, it’s dangerous and you can easily feel you’re in peril the more you put yourself in that area of uncertainty.
“So I chase further back. I like to have my road network figured out depending on what the storm is doing and the farther back I am, the more options I have. I carry zoom lenses. There are chasers who thrive on getting right up to that. There’s a saying: ‘Get close and shoot wide.’ That’s their choice to do that. That’s not me.”
Itinerary: 12 days, 6 states, not much sleep
Lest you think Perez is some storm-chasing dilettante, check out his log from his 12-day tour of the Great Plains, an itinerary that shows some real dedication:
May 21: Sterling, Colorado to Scottsbluff, Nebraska (anticyclonic supercell); May 22: Akron to Wray, Colorado (tornado, supercell, nocturnal lightning); May 23: Limon, Colorado to Atwood, Kansas (tornado, multiple supercells, nocturnal lightning); May 24: Leoti to Cimarron, Kansas (supercells, nocturnal lightning); May 25: Ashland, Kansas to Slapout, Oklahoma (twilight supercells and lightning) …
May 26: Minneola to Norton, Kansas (lunar eclipse, supercells and nocturnal lightning); May 27: Vici, Oklahoma to Seymour, Texas (supercells and nocturnal lightning); May 28: Fort Stockton to Coyanosa, Texas (supercells); May 29: Kim, Colorado to Boise City, Oklahoma (tornado, supercell, daytime lightning); May 30: House, New Mexico to Morse, Texas (supercell and gust fronts); May 31: Pyote to Coyanosa, Texas (supercells); June 1: Carlsbad, New Mexico to Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas (supercells and nocturnal lightning).
It perhaps should go without saying that any man who willingly spends vacation days in hot spots like Slapout, Oklahoma, and Scottsbluff, Nebraska, is devoted to his hobby. And the way Perez describes life on the road, hours of monotony punctuated by minutes of pulse-pounding excitement, doesn’t exactly conjure images of cushy vacations at Club Med or glamping sites.
His wife doesn’t accompany him on the trips. Perez said she likes tornadoes — in fact, she grew up in Oklahoma — but doesn’t like all the driving. His kids have occasionally ridden shotgun, but not recently. It’s just Perez and the RAV4, rolling down the highway.
He brings high fiber foods — carrots, Shredded Wheat cereal — but mostly eats fast food. Staying at a hotel is a luxury; mostly, he curls up at the end of long days in the RAV4 in a sleeping bag and comforter. His GPS device suction-cupped to his dashboard keeps him company and keeps him on course, and an array of podcasts and iTunes music suggestions make the miles go by quicker.
“Some places you love being there and other places it’s like, ‘I can’t believe I’m still driving through this place,’” he said. “I’m in my head a lot on the road. Sometimes, you think, man, I just want some time to myself. And then you think, after spending a lot of time by yourself, you start to appreciate being around people. Being focused like that helps you solve the puzzle.”
Where to find the storms
How does Perez solve the weather puzzle? How does he know which direction to point the RAV4 to follow the storms?
He kind of geeks out on the National Weather Service forecasts before he leaves and is nimble enough to change courses quickly depending on the whims of the winds and cloud formations.
“Closer to the day I leave, (the forecasts) will show where the jet stream and moisture will be,” he said. “This last trip, within three days, I knew I wanted to start out in the front range in Colorado or maybe New Mexico. The night before (planning the next day), you get a nap at rest stops and that morning, look at it and see the moisture and dry line are setting up in this area.
“The ingredients you need are moisture, instability, and a dry line or mountain, something that will push that air up. You need wind shear. That’s been tough this year. Where is the jet stream going to be nudging over those ingredients to give the storms that strength? Wind shear can push the rain and hail downstream so that updraft doesn’t get interrupted and the storm gets stronger and stronger. That’s been a tough one to find.”
But find it he did.
In fact, Perez encountered a tornado on Day 2, in the high plains of Colorado. Here’s how it went down:
“It was quick. I was fumbling, repositioning all the time. It lasted just a couple of minutes. I was going down a dirt road and took a glance out and I saw a tube over there. I saw a field, a pull-out access point and I pulled into it real quick. Got out my telephoto, shot a couple shots, and then I got my video camera out and was fumbling with it, clicking it on the tripod and, suddenly, the thing’s disappearing. So I quickly went back to camera to get the last couple of shots.”
Then, this man, alone in a field, got back in his idling RAV4. There are always more storms to chase down the road.