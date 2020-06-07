SUNDAY FEATURE: Flagstaff nurses speak about life during the coronavirus

Nunemaker said live music and music festivals are her therapy, and she can feel its effects.

“I know when my self-care is working, I can put my shoulders down, I can smile and move through the emotions that I have had from my job,” she said.

Nunemaker had tickets for 28 concerts and live shows, all of which have been canceled because of restrictions on social gatherings. She has been unable to spend time with her friends beyond Zoom calls, and has been unable to meet her best friend’s newborn child.

As a result, Nunemaker has been forced to find new outlets for her stress. One day, she made herself put on a dress and wear earrings to go out and buy plants to decorate her home. She also made a point to wear her wedding ring, something she cannot wear at work in the COVID unit.

“The self-care thing has been probably the most challenging part of this, because we do need that,” Nunemaker said. “We also work a lot of extra shifts; each week we’re working one to two extra shifts.”

Appreciation

Despite the stories they’ve heard about people in the community confronting doctors and nurses, the nurses said the majority of the community has been kind.