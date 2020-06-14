SUNDAY FEATURE: Flagstaff doctors assess coronavirus pandemic response in hindsight

“Worrying about people like Joel, and making sure they’re not taking anything home to their parents, or ending up hospitalized in our hospital,” Mougin said. “There were a good two months where those things were definitely keeping me up at night.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that healthcare workers across the country have had more than 75,763 cases of COVID-19 that have caused more than 400 deaths.

Early on, Mougin and the team made the decision to reprocess or recycle PPE. The technique involves using a limited set of protective equipment dedicated to one person that can be cycled in and out of use over a few days; the time between uses allows the necessary time to kill the virus before workers use it again.

The practice of recycling PPE has become more common now, and Mougin said the evidence at the time supported the practice. But back in March and April, many medical workers who were used to disposable masks, gloves and gowns were not in support, Mougin said. He was deeply worried about the possibility of getting it wrong.

“If the process didn’t work as well as we thought and we ended up with a bunch of employees getting sick, and then those employees infect other employees and infect other patients. That was my worry,” Mougin said.