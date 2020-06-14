SUNDAY FEATURE: Flagstaff doctors assess coronavirus pandemic response in hindsight

On March 5, Dr. Joel Terriquez remembers taking part in a panel in front of a large crowd at the High Country Conference Center.
The panel sat shoulder-to-shoulder and included local experts from Northern Arizona University, Coconino County and the Transnational Genomics Research Institute. Terriquez was invited to take part as an infectious disease doctor with Northern Arizona Healthcare.
None of the experts were predicting how severely the coronavirus would hit northern Arizona just days later.
Based on the best available knowledge at the time, one expert compared the risk of contracting COVID-19 to the risk of driving a car, noting that those risks would increase if the virus were to spread severely through the community. Others cautioned that northern Arizona was not immune to the virus, and encouraged precautions.
At the time, NAU had just pulled students out of study abroad programs in China, South Korea and Italy, and sent them to other countries or back to the United States.
Several news outlets were present at the panel, including the Arizona Daily Sun.
Experts emphasized that people should not panic, citing past high-profile diseases like Ebola and SARS that had minimal impact on the U.S. compared to other hard-hit countries. The experts also voiced concerns about people buying too many N95 masks, fearing medical workers would not have enough to fight a possible outbreak. At the time, there were 12 positive cases across the nation, and a single case reported in Phoenix.
Months later, Terriquez made a point to bring up the March 5 panel when speaking to the Arizona Daily Sun about the reality doctors have seen on the front lines of COVID-19. In light of the “curveballs” of the pandemic, Terriquez said, he wanted to amend his previous stance -- specifically to correct his answer to an audience member who asked the panel whether COVID-19 would be seasonal like the flu.
Terriquez said he based his answer on available information about similar viruses, and what experts knew about this new strain of the coronavirus that had never been heard of before December 2019.
He predicted the coronavirus would be a “near-pandemic event,” and then anticipated it would cool down. Another expert nodded in agreement.
Months later, Terriquez admitted the Flagstaff Medical Center was not prepared for the unexpected onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region. The deadly respiratory disease has since ravaged the country, with the U.S. logging 2 million cases and more than 100,000 deaths.
“I said, yes, indeed, we were ready to handle that type of patient [load],” Terriquez said. “Well, I guess we were quite surprised with how quickly the whole pandemic got out of control.”
But Terriquez and members of the panel weren’t the only ones surprised by the virus.
Business Insider wrote about a public perception poll on March 25, saying 54% of the public felt the government was not so, or not at all, prepared to handle the outbreak. Those numbers had increased by 10% from the week before.
Consumer Reports published a poll on the same day. By the time the survey period had ended, however, schools and businesses had closed and states had ordered people to stay inside. Still, only 14% of people had made plans to work from home, and only 15% had set up alternative childcare plans in case of school closures.
Though COVID-19 initially led to temporary closures of businesses, schools, public parks and all social gathering spaces, several states, including Arizona, reopened as early as May. In Arizona, cases are now spiking again.
In January, Terriquez spoke with Dr. John Mougin, vice president of operations and safety at Northern Arizona Healthcare -- which owns FMC -- to figure out if the hospital was ready to handle COVID-19 patients. They both agreed that impacts to northern Arizona would be minimal — estimating one to three patients at a time at most. Mougin told the Arizona Daily Sun what he was able to see in hindsight.
“I agree with [Terriquez]. It just happened fast,” Mougin said. “We got the one and three that Joel was expecting, but then the next day we got 17. It didn’t take more than half a week to go from zero to 60.”
A different world
Terriquez returned from spring break vacation to a new reality. COVID-19 had already hit northern Arizona.
“I came back to a completely different world than I left a week prior,” Terriquez said. “It was just crazy.”
On his first day back, Terriquez walked from his car to his workspace, taking his usual route inside the hospital. As he passed through clean, white halls and over gleaming linoleum floors, he accidentally walked through a unit he had been through hundreds of times before, one that had recently been closed for COVID-19 patients.
“One of the nurses looked at me and she was like, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t even know where I’m going,’” Terriquez said, remembering how flustered he was at the time. “I was not expecting some of the units to be closed. It was just shocking, honestly, to see.”
Mougin pointed to a new development in the normally bustling hospital: Patient beds appear more lonely now that visitors are no longer allowed.
Shortly after Terriquez’s return to the hospital, his cases as an infectious disease doctor switched from bone infections and pneumonia to primarily COVID-19 patients. He said COVID-19 has required him to rethink even the most routine of procedures.
“I’m always thinking — with every move — even when I’m reaching over to grab a stethoscope that we have in every patient’s room,” Terriquez said. “Normally, in the past, I would just put it on and oscillate the patient. I don’t do that anymore. I have to wipe it off. I put it on. Then I change my gloves. Then I use some of my alcohol-based gel. Then I try to avoid the stethoscope even rubbing on my face. There’s three, four, five different steps that I’ve added to my own practice just to make sure I don’t bring that home with me.”
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), a type of staph infection seen in northern Arizona that has become resistant to antibiotics due to overprescription, normally requires nurses and doctors in the infectious disease unit to use gowns and gloves as the threat of skin-to-skin spread is high. But the reality of coronavirus means that safety gear now goes to those treating COVID patients.
“Given the lack of gowns and prioritization of COVID, we have had to make that decision: Let’s just not use gowns for those patients. Because we just can’t,” Terriquez said.
Late nights
Mougin and Terriquez are a part of an infectious disease prevention team that was charged with keeping patients, doctors, nurses and other staff safe.
Together, the team implemented things like working with engineers to install loud air handlers that ventilate any infected droplets out of the containment unit. The team adapted the level and type of personal protective equipment (PPE) like gowns, gloves, face shields and body suits that were being used to match the amount of supplies needed. They also implemented the donning and doffing zones where medical workers can safely put on and take off their PPE.
“Worrying about people like Joel, and making sure they’re not taking anything home to their parents, or ending up hospitalized in our hospital,” Mougin said. “There were a good two months where those things were definitely keeping me up at night.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that healthcare workers across the country have had more than 75,763 cases of COVID-19 that have caused more than 400 deaths.
Early on, Mougin and the team made the decision to reprocess or recycle PPE. The technique involves using a limited set of protective equipment dedicated to one person that can be cycled in and out of use over a few days; the time between uses allows the necessary time to kill the virus before workers use it again.
The practice of recycling PPE has become more common now, and Mougin said the evidence at the time supported the practice. But back in March and April, many medical workers who were used to disposable masks, gloves and gowns were not in support, Mougin said. He was deeply worried about the possibility of getting it wrong.
“If the process didn’t work as well as we thought and we ended up with a bunch of employees getting sick, and then those employees infect other employees and infect other patients. That was my worry,” Mougin said.
When coronavirus studies were first being published, best practice recommendations often changed day by day and differed between health agencies. This ended up causing the hospital’s routines to change drastically and often. Federal and state departments of health sometimes had conflicting information that also clashed with information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
There was also a litany of academic literature to sift through. Research firms have teams ready to jump on the next big pandemic to establish new benchmarks on high-profile diseases, Terriquez said. These firms are constantly churning out new and sometimes conflicting reports that doctors then have to consider when trying to achieve the safest practices for the hospital.
“Sometimes we would spend a week working on a document, a week working on a policy, and then by the time it was ready to go, the day of, the recommendation would change completely,” Terriquez said.
“Or worse yet, the day after you put it out there, right?” Mougin added.
“Yeah, exactly,” Terriquez said. “It was kind of starting over from the get-go. Incorporating those changes to our practice, that was rough for us.”
Both admitted that as hard as it was to manage changing reports and information, the most difficult part was nurses and doctors having to shift between recommendations on the fly.
“Obviously it made our colleagues and nurses doubt what we were doing. We kept changing our minds, that was the impression that they had, that we were changing our minds,” Mougin said. “When in reality, we were just trying to practice as evidence-based as possible, following recommendations from federal agencies.”
Sky bridge
Both Mougin and Terriquez said every community member’s token of appreciation counted for lifting morale.
Terriquez was jogging through a local neighborhood recently when he saw young kids making messages with Post-it notes on their windows that read "Thank you, nurses."
“It’s just really humbling to see how people are willing to go above and beyond for other individuals they don’t even know,” Terriquez said.
Mougin said he was struck by how many people stepped up to sew gowns and masks for the hospital.
“They voluntarily came to us and said, ‘Hey, we’d love to help you guys.’ They didn’t have to do that, but they did. Certainly, we appreciate it,” Mougin said. “It means a lot to us to be able to keep our staff safe and care for patients.”
Mougin’s son followed his father into the medical field and now works as a nurse at an unaffiliated hospital in the country. He said hearing the stories of how his son’s coworkers had gotten infected made him want to do his job better to protect nurses that relied on him to keep them safe.
Terriquez said working in the full-body protective suits for hours on end without water or bathroom breaks can be hard, and with the air circulators running constantly, the coronavirus units are loud. Thinking about the challenges these nurses face reminded him of an interaction he had with an ICU nurse.
“As soon as she walked into the room, she was teary-eyed. It had been three months since the last time she walked through the sky bridge. That just tells me a lot of how rough they’ve had it,” Terriquez said. “They’re just basically enclosed in this area. It’s loud, it’s warm, with a lot of really ill individuals.”
Terriquez said people have stopped him on the street because of his position as an infectious disease doctor to ask him about his work. In his mind, the constant sacrifices of the nurses, doctors and staff don’t get enough recognition.
“It’s not about me. It’s about the nurses, and the intensive care unit doctors and emergency department doctors that are caring for those patients that are making the immediate initial decisions,” Terriquez said. “So I don’t think there’s a way for us to even thank them enough for everything they’re doing and everything they’re sacrificing.”
