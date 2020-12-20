SUNDAY FEATURE: Even in a pandemic, Flagstaff remains a draw

They come to Flagstaff in moving vans or sedans stuffed with possessions and expectations. Their satchels brim with hope and anticipation, be it an opportunity to hit it big or maybe just cobble together a fresh start with a clean slate. They are looking for adventure, perhaps, or just a foothold of stability.
People move to town for any number of reasons, and inherent in such life changes is a measure of uncertainty compounded now by the specter of COVID-19 and all the economic and social upheaval that has engendered.
Some moves are pandemic-related, attempts to find work or just a safer place to stay, or to hunker down closer to loved ones. Other moves, though, have little to do with our current fraught times; they simply reflect America’s storied migratory history, alighting for new horizons to chase one’s dream of success.
Whatever the motivation, newcomers have continued to flock to Flagstaff since March, when the coronavirus took hold and changed everything. Of course, there also has been a diaspora of retail and service workers who, much as they may love living here, were forced to move on after shutdowns and layoffs. When, or if, they return is anyone’s guess.
But those who have bravely uprooted their lives and settled into Flagstaff during these tumultuous times, jobs awaiting them or not, can be viewed as a testament to the lure of our locale. It’s hard to build a social life when you are supposed to be social distancing, and some of the civic features that make Flagstaff such a draw — a vibrant downtown scene, a rich bouillabaisse of cuisine, a college brimming with students and the buzz and energy they provide — have been muted, if not silenced, during this plague year.
Still, people come.
Today we feature three new Flagstaffians, pandemic émigrés all, whose stories and reasons for coming vary wildly but whose hopes rise like the ponderosa pines that quilt the landscape.
Chris Dutcher, bartender
He was about to turn 50, classic midlife-crisis time. But Chris Dutcher wasn’t like that. Truth is, he has always been a free spirit, searching for adventure. A restless soul eager for experience, he likes being on the move. There is nothing, really, to tether him to any one place.
“I had no kids, no ex-wife, no expenses,” he said. “I saw this job for a bartender at the Grand Canyon, the El Tovar, a swanky restaurant, and I’m like, ‘This would be a cool adventure.’ I’m thinking, beautiful place, good money. So I got rid of my apartment, let my job go, said goodbye to all my friends and made the move.”
The job prospect arose in February. COVID-19 had already hit our shores, but the true severity had yet to be felt. But, by mid-March, when Dutcher got all his affairs in order and hopped on a plane at Baltimore’s airport with only a carry-on and two checked bags to his name, the virus’ impact was getting more pronounced.
He decided to call his new boss at the Grand Canyon Village resort from the boarding area, just to make sure, just for peace of mind.
“‘Hey, I’m getting ready to get on the plane and people are talking about this COVID thing. Is there still a job?'" he recalled. "They said, ‘Yeah, come on out and join the family.’”
Even for a live-and-let-live guy like Dutcher, something seemed not quite right that day. First, there was barely 100 people in the cavernous Baltimore airport terminal and only eight others were booked on his flight to Phoenix.
“It was creepy,” he said. “It was like I was in the beginning of a horror film.”
Once he touched down at midday on March 17 in Phoenix, where an old friend was there to drive him to the canyon’s south rim, Dutcher still had some unease. He called the Grand Canyon resort once more, just to be sure.
“I’m getting ready to drive up, is everything still OK?” he asked his new boss.
“Come on up,” he was told.
“I figured it was OK, that I’d have to follow safety things to, you know, be safe,” Dutcher said. “At that point, we didn’t know whether COVID was going to last three weeks or what.”
Not 15 minutes before he hit the gates of the national park, Dutcher’s cell phone rang. Bars and restaurants in the state had been shut down. Dutcher was to report to human resources as soon as possible.
“We don’t have a job for you now,” he was told.
His would-be employer gave him an option, though. They would let him stay at the employee dorms of the resort, eat meals in the cafeteria, but not venture out because the park had been shut down.
“They gave me 15 minutes to decide,” Dutcher said. “Kind of cool to live at the Grand Canyon, but there’s only two buildings I can go in. No grocery shopping, can’t go buy a beer anywhere. My friend who drove me up had a guest room in Phoenix and said I could stay a month. I called a buddy of mine back East and told him I didn’t know what to do. He said, ‘Man, go to Phoenix. You can get a job and do laundry and get to a store and not only have to eat cafeteria food.'”
After a month in Phoenix, he found a job as a checker at Walmart and moved into an extended-stay hotel. But the pandemic was weighing on him. Dutcher was at-risk for COVID-19, having had a heart attack a few years before in Maryland. He feared that being around customers all day would just be asking for the virus to infect him.
“They didn’t even have sneeze guards yet (at the registers),” he said. “I’m standing there eight hours touching everybody’s stuff that they’ve touched and all I had was a little spray bottle and a roll of paper towels to wipe down keypad and register every hour. Very risky. All I had a Walmart shirt and a name tag. So I quit."
He hung around his Phoenix hotel, at loose ends. The $1,200 from his federal stimulus check was dwindling, and Dutcher was worrying.
“I ran into this hippie guy in the parking lot of the hotel who was traveling around in his van playing the guitar,” he said. “He was like, as he laid down his joint, ‘You know, man, the hotels in Flagstaff are a lot cheaper, and it’s not 118 degrees there, neither.’ I got on a Greyhound bus the next morning.”
In Flagstaff, he applied at every restaurant and bar. No luck. He found a hotel on Route 66 that gave him a discounted rate if Dutcher promised to do odd jobs around the building. He spent the summer in Flagstaff, barely escaping homelessness.
Then, in August, he had another heart attack.
He spent two weeks at Flagstaff Medical Center, two lonely weeks, with no one visiting him. Doctors had put in two new stents to his arteries and repaired the one that were occluded. Recovering back at his hotel, he wondered how to get by.
“That second heart attack put quite a toll on me,” he said. “I feel like I’ve aged a bit since August. My backup go-to work has been construction, home improvement, painting and framing, light stuff. But I’m just weaker after the second heart attack.
“I’m flat broke. A local church has helped me out with rent at the hotel. I’m now able to work around the hotel, painting or gutter cleaning. The manager’s been really good to me. If not for him, I’d be homeless, which is really cold in Flagstaff, or I'd be in a shelter, which I feel like is the perfect place to go catch COVID and die. That’s my biggest fear.”
Still, Dutcher has hope. He says he likes Flagstaff and, under different circumstances, would be enjoying himself.
“I don’t regret it,” he said. “Now, if I could go back to March and know what was going to happen, I don’t know if I’d do it, but I don’t regret it. The people here are awesome, say hi back to you. If I can, I’m going to stay in the area.”
Julia Kohnen, professional runner
Life was pretty darn amazing for Julia Kohnen early last spring.
At 28, living in the St. Louis suburbs, she had a rewarding corporate career with Panera Bread. And, while training early in the morning before work, she surprised many, perhaps even herself, by finishing 10th in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in late February. What's more, after the race, her longtime boyfriend, Tyler Griffey, popped the question.
Now, nine months later, much has changed.
Kohnen has taken the plunge and is running professionally for NAZ Elite, living in Flagstaff with teammate Danielle Shanahan and counting the days until Griffey, and her two dogs, will make the trip to Flagstaff in January to join her.
This is Kohnen’s shot at the big time and, after some soul searching, she decided it was time to make running a priority. She has shown remarkable acuity quickly in the sport, having only competed after a college career as a soccer player at the University of Southern Indiana. Unsponsored, she won the 2019 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon in 2 hours, 31 minutes, 29 seconds and improved to 2:30:43 on a hilly Trials course in Atlanta.
Following the Trials, in the last few weeks before the pandemic led to mass shutdowns, Kohnen fielded calls from pro coaches, including Ben Rosario of NAZ Elite.
“That Monday (after the Trials), I went home and back to work,” Kohnen recalled. “I knew in that race I could’ve done better and faster. But I didn’t have any idea that I was going to be a professional runner. When coaches started calling me, that’s when the idea popped in my head.
“I thought, ‘Hey, I just ran this (time) while working two jobs, one full-time, one part-time. I trained hard but didn’t put all my focus on running. I had a social life. I had my family. I worked a lot of hours. Running was never my only focus. What could I do if I concentrated on it?’”
An immediate decision was put on hold by the pandemic. But coaches kept calling, seeing tremendous potential in a relatively inexperienced runner. By June, travel had opened up enough for Kohnen to make trips to several cities to visit pro running groups. Flagstaff and NAZ Elite was on the list. It helped NAZ Elite’s chances that Rosario, like Kohnen, hailed from St. Louis.
“I just knew in my heart that this team was where I wanted to be,” Kohnen said. “Not just because of Flagstaff (as a running Mecca) but by being challenged by some of the best athletes in the country. That’s what I wanted. Coming here could only make me better.”
And yet, the move had risks. Kohnen had built a good life in Missouri. It meant unknotting those deep ties and moving to a different time zone and a different lifestyle. It also meant, frankly, an initial salary cut for someone used to a steady corporate paycheck. On the plus side, she’d be living the dream of many: running as a job, with a shoe and apparel sponsor, access to sports medicine specialists, massage therapists, sports psychologists and a group of peers all with the same goals.
“This is a huge move for a couple reasons,” she said. “Working a corporate job is a little bit of a different paycheck than in the running world, especially when races aren’t on the horizon as much (due to COVID). That was a big risk. I’m still part-time, foot in the door, at Panera. I do some video calls, but running comes first.”
Actual running has been an adjustment, too, in the two months since Kohnen hit town. The 7,000-foot elevation of northern Arizona knocked her for a loop and, as with many runners, her ferritin levels plummeted shortly after arriving.
But she said her iron is back to normal now and she’s confident that she’ll eventually thrive. (She races today in The Marathon Project in Chandler.)
It’s been an adjustment culturally and personally.
“My family is huge and I’m very close with them, especially my parents,” Kohnen said. “I don’t think they ever expected me to move across the country. In our family, nobody has really left. My mom’s one of eight, and my dad has a huge family, too. The majority are all in St. Louis. I’m one of the few who did leave. That was hard. But I’ve always been an independent person and do well on my own.”
She’s not alone, however. She said the NAZ Elite team embraced her.
“Dani (Shanahan) has been amazing,” she said. “So helpful, with me not knowing anybody here, not knowing where I’m going in town. We’d ride to practice together and give me the inside scoop on everything. I don’t know many people here, actually, with COVID, I don’t know anybody. But my mom came to town over Thanksgiving, so that was good.”
After today’s race, Kohnen will return to St. Louis for the holidays, then pack up a car with her three most important possessions (Griffey, her fiancé, and her two dogs) and drive to Flagstaff to start their life — and her pro running career — in earnest.
A.J. Alviani, hair stylist
Asheville is great. Asheville is lovely. It's a cool town in the Blue Ridge Mountains with a thriving arts scene and vibrant downtown, much different than other, more conservative part of North Carolina.
In many respects, Asheville is to North Carolina what Flagstaff is to Arizona.
Why, then, in the middle of a pandemic with unemployment rates skyrocketing, would A.J. Alviani and his girlfriend, Jordan McGovney, pack up the car with most of their worldly possession, including their Aussie Doodle named Kobe, and set off on a cross-country road trip out West, eventually settling in Flagstaff?
There is no easy answer, Alviani, 28, said. But it had something to do with the pandemic and politics.
Alviani is a Southern California native, and he had wanted to be closer to his family on the West Coast. But he and McGovney also sought a place, well, more in line with their values.
“The South, it was a different dynamic than I was used to, a culture shock for sure,” he said. “I really loved North Carolina, but during the pandemic, everything got shut down and, to me, it seemed like such a polarized place with the politics. It kind of made us start thinking. I don’t have too much support over here and it got kind of scary. So we decided to look for a West Coast version of Asheville.”
They hit the road. They didn’t want to resettle in California because of the soaring COVID cases and the re-imposed shutdown that hindered job prospects, but they wanted to be close to family for visits. They made a stop in Boulder, Colorado, and liked it there. But then they drove to Flagstaff — and that settled matters.
“Everybody seems really nice here compared to the people we’ve met going around the country on our road trip,” Alviani said. “It’s very community-based. We’re huge into the outdoors; I’m a hiker and I mountain bike and snowboard. There’s so much to do around Sedona and the Grand Canyon.”
And yet, there was the not-so-small matter of finding work in Flagstaff, the hitch that has derailed many a plan to relocate here. Alviani is a hair stylist and McGovney a cosmetologist, and they had some savings to tide them over while they looked for work.
“Flagstaff is, frankly, at little more expensive than we predicted, compared to Boulder or some of the other places,” he said. “Getting work has been the challenge. A lot of places out here, from my perspective, were shutting down or limiting hours. It was very confusing. We didn’t know which shops were open, let alone hiring. It’s a very hard time for a lot of people. I know a lot of people in the hair industry who just ended up finding new careers.”
Alviani has been frustrated that hair salons have been restricted during the pandemic, because of infection concerns, while grocery stores have no such limits.
“It’s interesting to see the hypocrisy,” he said. “Like, Walmart’s open and they are allowed to have 700 people go through one checker, but I can’t do 10 haircuts a day. I’m champing at the bit to cut some hair.”
The two caught a break, though. They both landed positions at a new barbershop, Val’s Workshop, set to open soon on South San Francisco Street. Until then, they are chilling in Flagstaff, enjoying what little of the city there is to enjoy during the pandemic.
“Flagstaff’s great but, to be honest, we haven’t seen a lot of it,” he said. “With COVID, you can tell it’s a subdued version of what it’s really like. I can’t wait to see it once things get back to normal.”
