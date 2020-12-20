SUNDAY FEATURE: Even in a pandemic, Flagstaff remains a draw

They come to Flagstaff in moving vans or sedans stuffed with possessions and expectations. Their satchels brim with hope and anticipation, be it an opportunity to hit it big or maybe just cobble together a fresh start with a clean slate. They are looking for adventure, perhaps, or just a foothold of stability.

People move to town for any number of reasons, and inherent in such life changes is a measure of uncertainty compounded now by the specter of COVID-19 and all the economic and social upheaval that has engendered.

Some moves are pandemic-related, attempts to find work or just a safer place to stay, or to hunker down closer to loved ones. Other moves, though, have little to do with our current fraught times; they simply reflect America’s storied migratory history, alighting for new horizons to chase one’s dream of success.

Whatever the motivation, newcomers have continued to flock to Flagstaff since March, when the coronavirus took hold and changed everything. Of course, there also has been a diaspora of retail and service workers who, much as they may love living here, were forced to move on after shutdowns and layoffs. When, or if, they return is anyone’s guess.