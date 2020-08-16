SUNDAY FEATURE: Coronavirus conquerors: Recovered Flagstaff COVID-19 patients share their stories

COVID-19 was unavoidable, unpleasant and unlike anything they had experienced before, according to a group of Flagstaff residents who caught the disease and recovered from it.
In March, 13-year-old Riley Brown was spending her spring break with her dad in Idaho when he began exhibiting symptoms. She flew back to her mom in Flagstaff and the two immediately quarantined themselves.
A week later, they both had symptoms. The following week, the results arrived: Riley’s dad had tested positive.
“It felt kind of like the flu but slightly worse, like the flu mixed with pneumonia,” Riley said. “My lungs felt like there was a huge box on top of my chest.”
When Riley’s symptoms progressed well beyond her mother’s, Susan Brown, 54, called Riley’s doctor, who recommended bringing her to the emergency room.
The doctor there confirmed the two had the disease and sent them home with instructions to monitor their breathing carefully. He wouldn’t provide a COVID-19 test, though.
“I tried probably two or three times to get a test [anywhere in Flagstaff] and I was basically refused one way or another. Now you can drive up, you can get it, but that wasn’t the case back in March,” Brown said, expressing her concern about the low numbers of registered cases in Arizona at that time. “I really question our data because the tests weren’t available. They weren’t testing people. People who were asking, like me, weren’t getting those tests, so we’re not counted.”
As the disease progressed, the two tried steam showers to open up their airways, using their home oximeter several times a day to ensure their oxygen levels remained above 90%.
Riley missed a week of school at Basis Flagstaff as her symptoms continued.
“It came in waves. It wasn’t the worst sickness I’ve ever had, but the first time I felt it, I was sick for two days, then the next day I was like, 'Hey, that wasn’t so great, but I’m feeling better.' And then the day after that, I felt sick. It came back,” Riley said. “I was not happy because the day when I thought I felt fine, I wasn’t really fine, so I wouldn’t know when it was over.”
For her mom, the coronavirus was not nearly as bad as influenza B, which kept her in bed for two weeks in February. But with the flu, she fully recovered after a week and a half and the disease did not spread to Riley.
“When she came back [from Idaho] I was trying to be as careful as possible in wiping down things, even though we’re in the same household, but that was the interesting part,” Brown said. “With influenza B, she didn’t get that from me, but me being careful with her in the house with COVID, I still got it.”
The two went through what Brown called a “week of uncertainty” at the height of their symptoms, during which time Brown even updated her will. Her real concern was Riley.
“All I kept thinking is take me, not her. I know that sounds really horrible, but as a mother raising her and as a single parent, don’t let it be her, let it be me,” Brown said. “It’s scary as a parent to watch someone you love get sick with something you know there’s really not any control over.”
Feeling run down
Although the Browns were able to recuperate from home, the same was not a possibility for John Leman Jr., who spent 11 days in Flagstaff Medical Center — with eight in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Doctors told him 30% of his lung capacity had failed and placed him on oxygen, but not on a ventilator because of Leman’s history as a runner.
Leman, 51, typically runs about 2.5 miles a day and frequently visits the gym. COVID came on suddenly and completely disrupted his health and his life.
One Wednesday afternoon in mid-June, after finishing work for the day, the hot flashes started, followed by a sore throat. Suspecting he had COVID-19, he went to Fort Tuthill to be swabbed for testing. Five days later, he was confirmed positive, but it wasn’t until nine days after his initial symptoms that things got serious.
“I woke up and I was very delirious. I had a hard time breathing and I just felt really, really weak. But the big thing was I couldn’t logically think right. That was my biggest concern. I felt like I suddenly became stupid,” Leman said. “I knew something was really wrong when I looked at my phone and couldn’t understand logically how it worked. That’s how bad my thinking was.”
He had one of his roommates — who might have brought the virus home first — call an ambulance and after three hours in the ER, he was sent to the ICU. Leman had never been admitted to the hospital before and described his time in the ICU as “downright frightening.”
He was given Remdesivir to treat the disease, as well as sleeping pills that caused him to have unsettling dreams at night, shortly after doctors would usually arrive, between 1:30 and 3 a.m., to check on him and take measurements.
“The nurses and the doctors only go in there when it’s absolutely necessary and when they did, they cover themselves up good, to the point that I did feel like I was a biological weapons test subject, the way they dressed,” he said.
When a friend was able to bring him his phone three days after being admitted (which was thoroughly sterilized by hospital staff), Leman said he passed the time by listening to online videos because there was simply no one to talk to, and even if there were, he found it a strain to speak for long without losing his breath. Even as a self-described introvert, Leman said being in the ICU for so long was a challenge socially.
“Hands-down, ICU is like the loneliest place you can be because everybody is isolated. No friends are allowed, no relatives, nothing like that,” he said. “The isolation, it’s necessary, I do understand that. But if you’re an extrovert, being in the hospital with this is going to kill your brain, especially if you’re a socialite.”
Care for the care providers
When Wendy Ross, 51, began to feel the effects of COVID-19, she was similarly restricted to a hospital — in New Jersey in March, when cases first began to surge.
Ross, a former Flagstaff resident who moved back with her sons in June, said she almost expected to get the virus because of her work as a hospice nurse. She didn’t immediately recognize her early symptoms, though, and tests were in short supply.
“It was a Thursday afternoon. I came home from work, I did my paperwork, I went upstairs to change my clothes and relax, and my 11-year-old came into my room and gave me a kiss on the forehead and said, ‘Mom, you’re hot.’ And I took my temperature and I was 101-point-something,” Ross said. “I just thought I was tired at the end of a long week. Everyone’s anxiety was high because of COVID, and it was just one of those weeks.”
Her symptoms, including rigors, “chills so bad that you can’t control your body from shaking,” as well as an inability to taste anything, set in over the next few days. When Ross started having trouble breathing, she went to the ER, but was given oxygen and sent home that night.
“I had what was quite possibly the most terrifying night of my life. I thought I was going to die, couldn’t breathe, and the next day I went back to the hospital and they kept me for a week,” Ross recalled.
Starting during her time in the hospital, she practiced meditation-type exercises, turning onto her stomach when she could to make it easier to breathe. Ross said she didn’t have the strength or interest in even watching television or reading a book. She lost 10 pounds during that week because she was unable to eat much due to the lack of taste.
“There were definitely moments where I was in bed in the hospital just trying to breathe, thinking I was going to die. When I look back on it with my nurse brain, I might not have been as close as it felt in the moment, but in the moment it sure felt like it was coming close,” Ross said. “What’s really important became apparent: how to not sweat the small stuff and my family, my kids are what really matters. I think it was a life-changing experience for me, for sure.”
Lingering effects
As if its direct symptoms weren’t bad enough, COVID-19 held onto these individuals for weeks after they had finished with the virus, bringing a variety of strange and unexpected effects.
The four said they have been working to build up gradually their endurance again, walking or jogging a little farther each day.
Ross’ sense of taste did not fully return for several weeks and even now, she’s seeing some strange physical changes, from inflamed joints to hair loss, which she thinks could be a condition known as telogen effluvium.
“That’s a phenomenon that happens after illness or a highly stressful situation, of which this was both,” Ross said.
For Leman, the effects were even more startling because they were neurological, likely the result of a swelling in his head doctors discovered during his time in the ICU.
When Leman went to sign a bank slip shortly after returning home, he realized he couldn’t complete his name.
“That really freaked me out, so I came back home and tried getting out a notebook and started to write, but all I would do was just scribble, illegible. That was really, really freaky,” Leman said.
To retrain himself, he started practicing writing every morning and evening, writing names, letters, words, sentences — anything he could think of. It took five days for his writing ability to return.
Leman also discovered he had lost some memories. When scrolling through his social media feed, several friends’ faces and even distinctive movie characters like Harley Quinn were unrecognizable. If he hadn’t previously written down his gym locker combination, he said that would have been gone, too.
Support
Though these coronavirus conquerors did have needed medical support throughout their illness, it was their personal contacts who most aided their recoveries.
Ross’ sons, Aaron, 11, and Jared, 13, stepped up to become “the real heroes” of their mom’s COVID experience.
“I get choked up thinking about it, about how amazingly they did. I think it was terrifying for them and I think they will still be processing it for some time, but they’re amazing kids,” Ross said. “They will certainly never forget this, and I imagine 10, 15 years from now, they will look back on my illness as being a turning point or a formative times in their lives. I think it also made them realize how much more they are capable of doing for themselves.”
“They might not want to do laundry, but they certainly are capable of it,” she added with a laugh.
With approval from local authorities, the boys stayed home alone while Ross was in the hospital, their grandmother and aunt checking in on them and dropping off meals and supplies outside the house while their mom called them multiple times a day.
“I was glad that I’m a relatively healthy person. I’ve never been that sick and I hope to never be again. It was just flat-out scary,” Ross said.
Brown’s boyfriend would similarly drop off food for her and Riley outside their home, sometimes accompanied with a video chat “date night” as couple ate together from different locations.
“You’ve got to do it day by day and try not to go down that rabbit hole of fear and let that get a hold of you because then that’s bad,” Brown said. “Just focus on: we can do this, we’re going to get through this."
And when Leman was feeling ICU loneliness, messages from friends were essential.
“That was probably the only thing that kept me motivated was just talking to friends,” he said. “Don’t underestimate this disease. That is the biggest thing. This thing is vicious if you don’t take care of yourself.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
