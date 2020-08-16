SUNDAY FEATURE: Coronavirus conquerors: Recovered Flagstaff COVID-19 patients share their stories

He had one of his roommates — who might have brought the virus home first — call an ambulance and after three hours in the ER, he was sent to the ICU. Leman had never been admitted to the hospital before and described his time in the ICU as “downright frightening.”

He was given Remdesivir to treat the disease, as well as sleeping pills that caused him to have unsettling dreams at night, shortly after doctors would usually arrive, between 1:30 and 3 a.m., to check on him and take measurements.

“The nurses and the doctors only go in there when it’s absolutely necessary and when they did, they cover themselves up good, to the point that I did feel like I was a biological weapons test subject, the way they dressed,” he said.

When a friend was able to bring him his phone three days after being admitted (which was thoroughly sterilized by hospital staff), Leman said he passed the time by listening to online videos because there was simply no one to talk to, and even if there were, he found it a strain to speak for long without losing his breath. Even as a self-described introvert, Leman said being in the ICU for so long was a challenge socially.