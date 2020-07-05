SUNDAY FEATURE: Births for the history books: Flagstaff parents on childbirth during COVID-19 pandemic

When they brought Sawyer home about a day later, they were met with an unexpected stillness.

“It’s a lot of time spent alone with just us. It’s weird,” David said. “When I first found out we were pregnant, I didn’t have any thought about going through a pandemic, so I’d thought we’d have our parents over to help and do things, or friends to come over and help and do things. Turns out, it’s just very little movement that happens within the house now.”

With this unexpected alone time, Rose said she has been thinking about how she will describe the birth to Sawyer when he is older.

“It will probably be in his history books and maybe he’ll ask us about it,” she said, hoping he can learn the same lesson of the importance of family that his parents are learning now. “It’s like the story from the grandparents about walking uphill both ways in the snow to school. ‘I quarantined at my house for five months to have you be safe and sound.’ I don’t think he’ll ever really grasp what that truly was like for us. At least I hope not, because hopefully we won’t have another pandemic in his lifetime -- or in his childhood, at least, but who knows at the rate all this is happening.”

Just pick one