SUNDAY FEATURE: As Arizona law shifts, abortion access remains limited in Flagstaff

Abortion laws in Arizona have been changing since a Supreme Court decision overturned Roe v. Wade in June, and several Flagstaff officials and healthcare providers have said they will be following the law in providing care and enforcing state legislation.

“The effect of the abortion ban here in Flagstaff is the same as it is throughout the state,” Susan Shapiro, who volunteers for Indivisible Northern Arizona and the Flagstaff Abortion Alliance, said last week. “There’s virtually no surgical abortion available in the State of Arizona.”

In September, a Pima County Superior Court judge ruled that Arizona can enforce an almost-complete ban on abortions.

ARS 13-3063 states that “a person who provides, supplies or administers to a pregnant woman, or procures such woman to take any medicine, drugs or substance, or uses or employs any instrument or other means whatever, with intent thereby to procure the miscarriage of such woman, unless it is necessary to save her life, shall be punished by imprisonment in the state prison for not less than two years nor more than five years.”

Last Friday, the Arizona Court of Appeals issued a stay that temporarily blocks enforcement of the ban.

Because of the stay, abortion is currently legal in Arizona until 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions to save the pregnant person’s life or to prevent serious risk to their physical health. Arizonans younger than 18 need either permission from a legal guardian or a judicial bypass to get an abortion.

“The access we have now is not permanent,” said Eloisa Lopez of the Abortion Fund of Arizona. “We don’t have laws right now that are helping us solidify it permanently into our state. The reason why we have access in this moment when we didn't have access two weeks ago is because there's a litigation case happening, and it's around the pre-Roe ban, because that did take effect.

" ... Since the Dobbs decision came out from the Supreme Court, we have lost access twice, we have very limited care, we now have a 15-week ban that has taken effect in the middle of all of this, and now we're back to a place of having access to limited care up to 15 weeks."

She added: “That's very confusing for people to stay on top of. As a community organization, we're doing our best to get people out there for folks, but at the forefront is for people to be aware that stuff can change quickly. Having guaranteed access today, this week, is not promised to us next week.”

Healthcare providers

Abortion services have been limited in Flagstaff even before this summer's changes to Arizona law.

Abortions still happen in the region, however, with the Arizona Department of Health Services’s (ADHS) 2020 Advanced Vital Statistics Report listing a total of 1,510 pregnancies and 180 abortions in Coconino County for the year.

Abortions ranged in maternal age from 15 to 44, with the majority (70) in 20- to 24-year-old county residents. Across Arizona, 40 deaths were attributed to “pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium” and none were attributed to “pregnancy with an abortive outcome.” Six or fewer deaths were attributed to the former in Coconino County.

Some abortion services have resumed in Arizona since the stay, but for most Flagstaff residents, getting a clinical abortion will require a trip out of the city.

The Flagstaff Planned Parenthood location (Flagstaff Health Center) is the only abortion clinic in northern Arizona and had limited services (medication only, not in-clinic) and hours even before the Dobbs decision.

Those options shrank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's one facility for all of northern Arizona and they have not been consistent in offering services," Lopez said. " ... It's better than having nothing up here, but also, if people are having a hard time even trying to schedule their care, then it's not truly meeting the needs of the community."

According to its website, accessed Friday, Flagstaff Health Center currently provides referrals to “healthcare providers in your area that offer abortion services.” The location still offers other services in Flagstaff, including pregnancy tests, birth control, emergency contraception and testing for sexually transmitted diseases, among others.

The website also says that the Southern Arizona Health Center in Tucson currently offers abortion services.

“Our goal is to bring abortion care back to our Flagstaff and Phoenix locations as soon as possible,” it added. “Check back here for updates.”

Planned Parenthood Arizona has not responded to requests for comment about the services currently offered at its Flagstaff location.

For those currently seeking abortion in northern Arizona, Lopez said, the nearest options are Phoenix (2 1/2 hours away, six clinics), Las Vegas (4 hours away) or Albuquerque (4 1/2 hours away).

She said the Abortion Fund of Arizona had seen many northern Arizona residents travel to Phoenix or Albuquerque for the procedure, depending on state law, where they live, and the location of friends or family to stay with.

"Those are the biggest factors," she said. "If you're trying to get care in-state, well, what's your gestational stage, how much time do you have left to get care for the 15-week mark and how is your schedule trying to get this in quickly and if clinics have that availability? Or you can travel out of state."

Nevada has fewer restrictions on abortion, according to Lopez. For instance, it doesn't have the 24-hour waiting period between an ultrasound consultation appointment and receiving the procedure required in Arizona law.

While Albuquerque is a close option, especially for residents of northeastern parts of the state, it might also mean longer wait times.

"It's very overwhelmed with supporting essentially half the country from the Midwest and southern states that have completely lost access," she said. "[If] you're traveling to New Mexico, you're going to see longer wait times for clinic abortions."

The fund does not help people with accessing pills to self-manage abortions, as this is currently illegal in Arizona.

Passed in 2021, SB 1457 states that abortion-inducing drugs can only be provided by a qualified physician and cannot be provided using delivery or mail service.

"We believe people should have abortion care however it fits best with their lives and whatever they feel most comfortable with," she said. " ... I think what is lacking is a lot more awareness, staying informed about the criminal risk around it because [having pills shipped to you] sounds so easy. ... It's just being mindful, being aware of your legal risk around that."

She recommended the reproductive legal helpline at If/When/How and said it is working to create an updated website of current Arizona laws.

Other Flagstaff healthcare providers said they were following the legal changes and would provide care accordingly.

In response to a question about whether Flagstaff Medical Center’s (FMC) treatment of pregnant patients would change in response to the state ban, Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) stated that it is “staying up to date on the evolving legal landscape.”

“Based on the recent Arizona state court ruling and anticipated appeals, NAH will provide appropriate guidance to our hospital staff to ensure that patients and communities in northern Arizona will continue to have access to the highest quality of care,” NAH said in a statement.

“Additionally, as a participant in Medicare, NAH has been and will continue to remain compliant with the EMTALA [Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act] guidance issued by CMS [Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services] to ensure that the patients we serve have access to emergency care. We continue to support healthcare professionals in their practice of medicine and delivering patient care both ethically and lawfully.”

Northern Arizona University (NAU) spokesperson Kim Ott had a similar answer to questions about Campus Health Service’s (CHS) response to the ban.

"This is a dynamic situation currently working its way through the judicial process,” she wrote in an email. "Ultimately, we seek to comply with all applicable laws while providing our students with information to make decisions for themselves."

CHS provides onsite access to most kinds of birth control, she said, referring patients to other local providers for services not available on campus, including tubal ligations and vasectomies.

“Our CHS providers also advise patients about safe-sex practices,” she said. “NAU’s Health Promotions office focuses on education, offering free condoms and dental exams to patients, as well as sexual health education workshops and online resources. Health Promotion also partners with Coconino County for free monthly HIV testing and reduced-cost STI testing once per semester."

Hope Pregnancy Resource Center Executive Director Cathy Martin said the center has seen more clients in the past few months.

“We’ve been busier providing both pregnancy tests and ultrasounds at our medical clinic, and providing material resources in our baby boutique,” she said. “ ... It’s hard to say, but especially as far as the medical clinic, I think that when abortion access changed in Arizona, we definitely saw an increase in our medical clinic services.”

The center has offered free pregnancy resources to Flagstaff residents since 1977, including pregnancy tests, obstetric ultrasounds, STI testing (for gonorrhea and chlamydia) and options for counseling, all performed by a registered nurse. It also offers parenting education and material resources, such as clothes, diapers and formula, for pregnant people and those with kids 5 and younger.

Hope has never offered abortions or abortion referrals, though Martin said the center is “committed to offering accurate information about abortion procedures and risks.”

“We never have,” she said. “We’ve just always been here to help more with the life.S so we perform our pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, and then information about parenting, adoption and abortion.”

The center also offers referrals to post-abortion mental healthcare and is in the process of creating a post-abortion recovery support group in Flagstaff. It does not provide physical post-abortion healthcare.

“If a woman finds herself in an unplanned pregnancy, I would just like her to know that there’s hope and support available,” Martin said. “Abortion may sometimes feel like the only choice, but there are so many resources available both here at Hope and in the community for women who choose to parent or make an adoption plan, and we just encourage those women to reach out to us. We’re not here to judge; we’re just here to listen and provide her with information and support."

She added: “If a woman is happily pregnant, but she needs a pregnancy test or she needs help with material resources, needs help with insurance or going through a rough time with jobs and stuff, we’d love to help her as well. We’re here for whatever pregnancy resources a person might need, and if we don’t help her find them here, we can help her find them elsewhere.”

Emma Schraner, Rural Arizona Action’s community engagement coordinator, has been compiling a list of resources for northern Arizona residents since she heard about the leaked draft decision in May.

Hearing about the abortion ban was “a visceral moment,” she said.

“In a sense, I was expecting it, but there's no way to emotionally or physically prepare for your human rights being stripped from you in a day,” she said. “I went through many waves of emotions. … I think rage is like a tool that I'm really trying to use for organizing, because I’m just so mad. They don't get to do this to my community, to people everywhere.”

She has been putting all the resources on abortion and related needs she can find into a document, based on her own research and that of other local experts. The idea was to create a resource “that would address every issue that would come up if you needed to get an abortion,” she said.

“It’s not just the actual procedure, it’s the money to take off work for up to three days at a time, if you have to do that waiting period [Arizona requires a 24-hour waiting period between receiving counseling at their abortion provider and getting an abortion]. It’s the transportation, it’s the hotel, it’s childcare,” she said.

Both Schraner and Shapiro emphasized the importance of online security measures when using these resources, as the risks of accessing digital information about abortion is not yet clear.

“We really don’t have any clarity about whether your browsing history or online searches could be accessed or there could be a warrant to look at that information,” Shapiro said,” so consider a VPN [Virtual Private Network] or consider online privacy before you search these resources.”

One of the best ways to get information, she added, is to talk to someone at one of FAA’s events.

The full list of resources, including additional information on online privacy measures, can be found here.

Law enforcement

“What’s actually been happening in terms of what are the police doing -- are they getting reports, are they are responding to reports? -- that’s an unknown,” Shapiro said. “I haven’t heard of anybody being pursued or arrested or reported, but that’s not really public information.”

She has been among those advocating for change at the Flagstaff City Council recently, asking them to discuss what measures they will take to protect abortion seekers and providers in the city.

Schraner said that while enforcement is not the only item FAA is working on, it's an important first step.

“The way that we see it is the first thing we can do to give a little more breathing room is to start with that prosecution angle, so we can do the work we want to do and not -- I hope we won’t be prosecuted,” she said. “ ... I’ll do it anyway, but it’d be really nice to have this breathing room.”

FAA then plans to shift its focus to creating community resources and mutual aid to help northern Arizonans access abortions more locally.

What FAA is asking of the city council, Shapiro said, is “to take up the discussion of protecting Flagstaff residents from possible harassment or prosecution for providing, accessing or assisting with abortion services. We would like them to review other city council resolutions that deal with this issue so they adopt a resolution that is meaningful and impactful.”

The Tucson City Council passed a resolution to support abortion rights in June before the Supreme Court ruling. On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council approved a resolution to deprioritize law enforcement of an abortion ban.

FAA collected 85 signatures on a petition, titled Protect Abortion Access, that Shapiro presented to the city council Aug. 23. At the same meeting, the council approved bringing the topic to a later meeting for further discussion.

As of Friday, abortion enforcement has not been on a Flagstaff City Council meeting agenda. City staff have not yet answered questions about FAA's petition and its approach to abortion enforcement and access in the city.

The Flagstaff Police Department has not answered questions about its policies for responding to reports of abortion seekers or providers.

Shapiro also said she has plans to bring a similar resolution to Coconino County’s Board of Supervisors, asking them to discuss how the county sheriff’s office will respond.

Spokesperson Jon Paxton said the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will “enforce the law” when it comes to abortions.

“We don’t have an opinion or anything like that on abortion, but basically, we will maintain what was always done and that is to enforce the law,” he said.

CCSO will not be seeking people out, he said, but will respond to reports as it does in other situations. He also said that CCSO has not received any abortion-related reports recently.

“We’re not going to be out there actually searching for people like that,” he said. “We will take calls like we have always done, calls for service. If people call us, then we will document what has happened and then do our investigation and then determine whether a law has been broken.”

“ .. .It is different, but it’s no different than any other law. If we receive a complaint on something, we will follow it up, do our investigation and determine if a law has been broken. That's pretty much the extent of it.”