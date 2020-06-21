SUNDAY FEATURE: A Flagstaff father and son and a video gone viral

“This thing with Andrew and serving on this advisory committee has taught me a lot about all the disparities,” he said. “It made me look at what I have and what others don’t and what I can do to support people.”

A professor, Glenn is accustomed to expressing views clearly and being verbally adept. But, in a wide-ranging conversation about his relationship with Andrew and about gay rights in general, he struggled at times to get to the heart of the matter. Eventually, he paused and zeroed in on what makes a good father.

“Look, all your kid wants -- all Andrew wanted -- is to be loved and accepted,” he said. “Your kid doesn’t want you to become the world’s best advocate for the LBGTQ community or be on some board. Or want you to go on the news and say if you believe in homosexuality you’re going to hell. They don’t want that, either. They want someone they can come to and be who they are. They don’t want to fit into your box. They want to live in their own box.

“I never thought about having a gay son. I never thought, ‘I hope he’s gay’ or ‘I hope he’s not gay.’ I never thought of what I’d do if he told me he was gay — until he did. And it was a pretty simple choice. Love him or not. I chose love.”