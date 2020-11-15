Sunday Centerpiece: Cautionary tale of long-term COVID effects

“I feel very fortunate that I haven't suffered as much as other people around me and in our hard-hit community,” Bethel said. “But these long-term effects don't seem to be talked about enough. … Will these be issues that we live with forever?”

'Pretty basic science'

Bethel pulls no punches when speaking of his frustrating with perceived shortcomings of governmental leaders in the pandemic and laments that many citizens still do not seem to heed medical advice on precautions to take.

“This is frustrating to say the least,” he said. “This is pretty basic science and math and we need to take this more seriously. Sadly, the entire country has fallen victim to a less-than-unifying message from President (Donald) Trump and Gov. (Doug) Ducey. We really could have COVID under control and minimized lost lives and damage to the economy by March or April if we acted more responsibly from the get-go.

“I have to try to not try to control others, but I also will keep myself away from those who don’t take care of themselves. I’ll stay away from people not taking the necessary precautions to slow the spread of this virus, and I look at them as people who just don’t care about themselves or other people.”