Summit weighs closing fire station amid quality, financial concerns

Summit Fire & Medical District officials are considering whether to close a fire station due to quality of service and financial concerns, but residents worry the decision could have a deadly impact on response times.

The proposed plan would combine Station No. 32 and Station No. 33 on the east side of the district, resulting in the closure of one of the locations. With the closure, all engines would be staffed with a three-person Advanced Life Support (ALS) team, which is composed of two EMTs and a paramedic.

Currently, Summit maintains a staffing level of two two-person engine units. The current arrangement with the four stations leads to minimum staffing and an inability to meet industry standards, officials said.

More robust staffing would allow them to meet industry standards and provide a "higher quality of care." It would also improve crew efficiency and safety.

Both iterations have an average response time of five to seven minutes, according to informational material provided by the board. Station No. 32 received about 3,360 calls from 2016 to 2021, with an average current call volume of two calls per day, while No. 33 saw a fraction of that at approximately 1,920 calls with about one call daily.

The rural fire district has been weighing the decision for months. It rolled out a pilot program to better analyze response times and the impacts on residences in the fall with only one of the stations operating for about a month or two as the other one remains closed before switching.

The new plan would allow the district to improve benefits and compensation while also decreasing overhead costs and better fund the replacement of outdated equipment.

While officials described the pilot program as a success during a board meeting Wednesday, multiple residents told the board they don't care how many people respond -- just that they get there as soon as possible. One woman questioned whether the cost savings were worth it if it impacts response time, considering someone can become brain dead after 10 minutes without oxygen.

Others voiced similar concerns, including former Summit Fire Chief Don Howard and others in the profession.

"I don't think it's in the interest of our citizens to start with a restructure plan based on the premise that depends on closing a station and reducing staff," Howard said. "We need to keep our firefighters and not reduce our numbers. I believe there's other options that would be more beneficial to the firefighters needs and the needs of the community."

"It's going to be very detrimental to the citizens Summit Fire District was designed and intended to protect," another firefighter who served with both Summit and Flagstaff fire departments said.

The plan seemed to be a Band-Aid for much larger issues facing the district. Like countless others across the country, Summit officials said they are struggling to maintain staffing, with many leaving for other departments due to insufficient pay and benefits. Approximately 42% of people hired since 2016 have left.

Any closed station won't be entirely abandoned, though. The unused facility will be utilized for department needs such as fitness, meetings and trainings. The shop fleet facility will remain at Station 33 and administration will remain at 32.

The initial analysis only examined the response times to homes within 8 miles of the station, excluding neighborhoods such as Peaks Parkway and Timberline. Multiple residents questioned what the response time would be like for those who fall outside the limits and urged the board to analyze that impact before making any decision.

Multiple residents expressed concern that the community wasn't more involved in the conversation. Many first learned of the issue through an anonymous postcard distributed throughout the community earlier this month.

"I think that's what's been missing -- the citizen input," Marilyn Ruggles told the board.

The board seemed to agree it needed more from the impacted residents before moving forward, and ultimately decided to host more public meetings to better inform residents and address concerns in the coming weeks before making any moves.

