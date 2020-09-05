Suburban plans for 89A meadow abandoned after public hearing

The application for a long-term rental complex to replace a meadow off Highway 89A has been withdrawn following a public hearing, which gathered more than 100 participants last week.
The action proposed to the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission included amending the Flagstaff Area Regional Plan to change the 14-acre parcel from rural to suburban and rezoning it from agricultural residential to residential multiple family, which would allow 10 dwelling units per acre instead of the property’s current one-per-acre maximum.
The rezoning was in preparation for “The Cottages at Flournoy Meadows,” a 93-unit long-term rental complex proposed by Phoenix-based developer Christifulli Companies.
After three hours of public comment and commission discussion Aug. 26, commissioners unanimously voted to recommend denial of the zone change and regional plan amendment to the County Board of Supervisors primarily because the project did not fit into the community character — with a density much higher than that of the nearby Pine Del Estates — and because the Coconino County Comprehensive Plan includes protecting meadows.
In its community character section, for example, the comprehensive plan states, “As communities develop, it becomes increasingly important to conserve the unique features that distinguish an area — its rock formations, mountain backdrops, forests, riparian areas, meadows or expansive open spaces.”
The morning after the hearing, Christifulli Companies withdrew its application, therefore the plan for Flournoy Meadows will not proceed to the Supervisors. Community Development Director Jay Christelman said this developer has indicated they are looking to propose the project in a different county space more suitable for multifamily development.
Unanimous denial from the commission for a project is not common, though Christelman said it has happened before. He said there have not been any other inquiries regarding this particular property as of Friday.
When community meetings on the plans for Flournoy Meadows were first held this summer, residents were especially concerned about traffic and potential increases to the spring runoff that regularly floods Pine Del.
These residents and additional neighbors of the property teamed up to research the potential hazards of the project and its inconsistencies with the County Comprehensive Plan, both of which they presented at the hearing. They also created an online petition that gathered more than 3,000 signatures opposing the rezoning prior to the hearing.
“I knew we had a good case, but it was hard to envision this much of a slam dunk,” said Pine Del resident Roger Clark.
The work put in by residents in anticipation of the hearing shows how proud everyone in the area is of the character of this city entrance that developed over the last half century, he said.
“Given that early rural independent housing development, which you don’t see anymore, as it stands right now, Pine Del is part of that living landscape, just like the barn and the pasture and cows are across the road. … When you looked at the renderings of the proposed 93 units and how they were using design elements you find all over Flagstaff in the newer buildings, that just does not welcome people to the character of this town,” Clark said.
Another Pine Del resident, Bryan David Griffith, who made the community’s closing argument at the hearing, said the event was a great showing of democracy.
“We won because our county and regional plans mattered. We won because many neighbors volunteered weeks of their lives to researching and organizing. We won because so many people throughout Flagstaff cared enough to write letters and spread the word,” he said in an email to the Arizona Daily Sun. “Every single person who took a stand mattered. You don’t need to be the best person for the job to make a difference, you just need to show up and do your best. You don’t know what you’re capable of until you try. That’s the lesson of 2020.”
Griffith explained that if he won the lottery, he would purchase the property and create a park to preserve the meadow while providing a habitat for wildlife and flood control for nearby residents.
“This fight was about more than just our neighborhood. It was about the future of the 89A scenic corridor. It was about the future of the Highlands Trail. It was about protecting the unique character and scenic natural resources that make Flagstaff special,” Griffith said.
The parcel is currently owned by the Nackard Family Trust, according to County documents. It has been listed on realty websites for nearly two years and is currently priced at $2 million.
Although the zone change was not approved, because of its current zoning, the property could be developed into one-acre lots holding 14 manufactured homes, Christelman said as an example, plus up to one accessory dwelling unit per acre for a total of 28 manufactured homes on the site. The addition of such structures would not require a hearing process through the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Pine Del residents are hopeful for the future of the property, but said they know better than to expect the private meadow to remain untouched.
“We’ll see what comes down the pipe next but, if anything, the ability of Pine Del [residents] to assert that that is a wet meadow and that it is a floodplain that affects our neighborhood and connecting those dots very clearly will give pause to anyone that wants to build on that property,” Clark said.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
