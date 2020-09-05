Suburban plans for 89A meadow abandoned after public hearing

“Given that early rural independent housing development, which you don’t see anymore, as it stands right now, Pine Del is part of that living landscape, just like the barn and the pasture and cows are across the road. … When you looked at the renderings of the proposed 93 units and how they were using design elements you find all over Flagstaff in the newer buildings, that just does not welcome people to the character of this town,” Clark said.

Another Pine Del resident, Bryan David Griffith, who made the community’s closing argument at the hearing, said the event was a great showing of democracy.

“We won because our county and regional plans mattered. We won because many neighbors volunteered weeks of their lives to researching and organizing. We won because so many people throughout Flagstaff cared enough to write letters and spread the word,” he said in an email to the Arizona Daily Sun. “Every single person who took a stand mattered. You don’t need to be the best person for the job to make a difference, you just need to show up and do your best. You don’t know what you’re capable of until you try. That’s the lesson of 2020.”

Griffith explained that if he won the lottery, he would purchase the property and create a park to preserve the meadow while providing a habitat for wildlife and flood control for nearby residents.