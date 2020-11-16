 Skip to main content
Stuff the Virtual Bus collecting donations online Nov. 16-22
Stuff the Virtual Bus collecting donations online Nov. 16-22

  Updated
The Giving Spirit (copy)

In this 2018 file photo, Flagstaff City Councilmember-elect Adam Shimoni, NAIPTA general manager Erika Mazza, Flagstaff City Manager Barbara Goodrich, Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Art Babbott and City Councilmember-elect Austin Aslan prepare to load a Mountain Line Transit bus with donations during the Stuff The Bus event outside of the Plaza Way Safeway.

 Ben Shanahan, Arizona Daily Sun

The annual Stuff the Bus community food drive, which benefits the Flagstaff Family Food Center, is being held virtually this week, Nov. 16-Nov. 21.

The event is held by the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County who, rather than competing for donations as in previous years, are coming together with Mountain Line to collaborate to gather donations for the Food Center, which has experienced an 80% increase in demand for its hunger relief programs since the start of the pandemic. The Center feeds 2,000 people a day, 365 days a year.

For Stuff the Virtual Bus, the community can ‘shop’ at the campaign website for various food items that The Flagstaff Family Food Center will need to serve the community this holiday season. Those who donate will be entered to win various raffle prizes including 30-day bus passes, $25 dining gift cards, passes to the Flagstaff Extreme Adventure Course and more.

For more information or to contribute to this year’s Stuff the Bus, visit www.hotfood.org.

