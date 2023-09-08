“Don’t bust the crust.”

It’s a well-known saying repeated by many hikers trying to minimize their impact to biocrust in Sedona and across much of northern Arizona’s arid landscape.

But now scientists are now seeing evidence of what could be more far-reaching impacts to the colonies of organisms that make up the desert’s skin, the result of a changing climate.

Rebecca Finger-Higgens was one of several researchers with the U.S. Geological Survey who examined over two decades of biocrust trends at a site within Canyonlands National Park, near Moab, Utah.

In a paper published last year, Finger-Higgens said declines in several kinds of biocrusts were observed.

“Biocrusts have been referred to as kind of the skin of the desert, or like a coral reef of the desert, and they’re providing a lot of services so that these ecosystems can survive in pretty harsh conditions,” Finger-Higgens said.

Rather than being a single organism, biocrusts are made up of a community of algae, mosses, lichens and other single-cell originalism all working together.

But the service those organisms provide is an important one.

“[They] create sort of this network that helps protect the soils from erosion. They also can act like a sponge, so they will absorb moisture better than just bare soil, and can provide this kind of protective layer from plants and plant roots systems,” Finger-Higgens said.

But Finger-Higgens told the Arizona Daily Sun the USGS found a decline in several kinds of lichen within those biocrusts, particularly those that are known for pulling nutrients out of their air, making them useful to other species.

What are called “n-fixing” lichens, usually black in color, declined the most. Those lichens are able to pull nitrogen out of the air, usually unusable by other organisms, Finger-Higgens said.

And Finger-Higgens said a decline in those lichens could be bad news for desert ecosystems for which biocrusts play a critical supporting role.

“So what we're seeing is there's a decline in the n-fixing lichens. That we've seen [such a decline] over these years suggests that maybe these lichens are a little more sensitive to climate change drivers,” Finger-Higgens said. “And that could be troubling, because it could mean that you have less nutrients entering into the soil system, less fertilization.”

That could impact other desert plants, and the animals that rely on them for food.

Other kinds of lichens also declined -- yellow and pink lichens being two examples -- while others have remained steady, according to Finger-Higgens.

And other species within biocrusts may be increasing, helping to compensate the lichen loss.

“It just shows that these communities are shifting through time even though [these lichens are] not always thought to be super dynamic,” Finger-Higgens said.

What is not understood is why the lichens that have been declining at the site near Moab seem to be so impacted by changes in temperature and precipitation, while n-fixing lichens in other hotter places, such as outside Tucson, don’t seem to be as impacted.

“Why are these n-fixing lichens, that we know are in Tucson, a hotter system than Moab, why are they declining in Moab? And so it could be because the lichens up here have to deal more with freeze-thaw cycles,” Finger-Higgens said. “So that means that these particular populations of lichens might have tradeoffs that maybe means that they can't withstand such hot, dry conditions.”

Those variations in the survival of lichens in other places, and seeing how other organisms within biocrusts such as moss have not declined in the same way, means it’s a topic that will need to be monitored continuously, Finger-Higgens said.

“How much heat can they stand? How much warming, or the timing of the precipitation can matter and the amount of precipitation can matter,” Finger-Higgens said.

If one thing is clear, it is that climate change is impacting and stressing biocrusts. And that could have implications for the entire southwest.

Finger-Higgens said the stresses biocrusts are facing from climate change may make it even more difficult for them to recover if they are impacted by humans or livestock. And could lead to more significant reductions of biocrust across ecosystems.

Loss of biocrust could have knock-on effects beyond decreasing the nutrients available for vegetation, such as promoting desertification and the creation of sand dunes.

“If we're using the analogy of this being like a living skin, it would just be like if you scrape your skin off: you're opening all of your innards to everything, to bleeding, and in the case of soils, it’s erosion,” Finger-Higgens said. “That's kind of the beauty of ecology, is that walking off-trail can have much more of an implication than just getting sand in your shoes, but it can lead to these pretty catastrophic events.”