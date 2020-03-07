Study finds larger plants and animals play a positive role for climate health

“We just don’t have the resources to save everything. In an ideal world we’d save anything,” Abraham said. “Inevitability, people donate money into [conservation efforts] and latch onto charismatic species. Whether they’re sequoias, giant redwoods, whether it’s a rhino in Africa, it’s very easy to go for the ones that people understand.”

Vital role

Within the scope of the study, the researchers found larger animals are important to large ecosystems in part because of their feces.

Abraham used an example saying elephants eat over 600 pounds of vegetation per day. The food provides the animals energy to walk an average of 40 to 50 miles, connecting otherwise distant ecosystems. Through the tons of feces left over its lifetime, the leftover nutrients and seeds that survive its digestion process can lead to a more healthy and nutrient-rich ecosystem.

Researchers found the loss of large animals could lead to a 92% loss of nutrient dispersal and reduce the weight of plants and animals by 44%.

“A world that is connected by these large animals is a bit more vibrant, and promotes more life through this dispersal process that is unique to large animals,” Abraham said.

