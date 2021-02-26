Students running to protest Oak Flat mining plan

“Along the way,” Darden told them, “you’ll run through places where the clan offerings will guide you, and you’ll make offerings, too. You are going to be using your body. But, most important, you’re going to use your spirit.”

The Brophy boys, who will take turns carrying a sacred staff with an eagle feather given them by Apache elders, then spread ceremonial corn pollen onto the earth and bowed heads as Darden gave a blessing and sang a “journey” song. At last, before a socially distanced crowd of supporters, the runners made their first steps, joined for the first 3 miles by noted Hopi and Tewa musician Ed Kabotie.

Cooper Davis, an advisor at the Jesuit school, said Brophy’s Native American club jumped at the chance to be one of four schools running to Oak Flat from different sectors of the state, all converging on Oak Flat Saturday for a night of prayer and education. When representatives from Flagstaff could not participate, Brophy stepped in to fill the gap.

“Most of our runners are Navajo, and a lot of them have roots in Flagstaff, plus (Brophy) had connections with the Museum (of Northern Arizona) and with Steve Darden,” Davis said. “We’re really excited that we can be the ones to come to Oak Flat from Flagstaff.”