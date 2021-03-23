Students return to in-person instruction throughout Flagstaff Unified School District

Early on in the pandemic, vital sanitation resources such as hand sanitizer were difficult to come by and staff were just beginning to figure out how to manage student safety. Bevert said the schools are in a much better place than they were a year ago, thanks to collaborative efforts that included both the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County.

"We have individuals that can put insight into what that looks like. And we talk about 'How can we make this better? How can this work?' We walk through the buildings," Bevert said. "We really work with our collaboration with our partners within the county and within Flagstaff to talk about what's successful and what works."

Bevert noted the importance of students practicing safety habits both at home and in the classroom. She said ensuring that students have a comfortable mask that fits, reminding them to avoid physical contact and helping them practice regular hand washing are a few ways families can support the district's mitigation efforts.

The FUSD COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 275 total COVID-19 cases among staff and students since Aug. 17, including 48 that have been associated with athletics. If FUSD's Friday health updates indicate the worsening of COVID-19 cases over the course of two weeks, the board will then consider a return to full remote learning.