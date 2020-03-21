Stuck at sea but living large: Flagstaff residents kept on cruise for 27 days

“Every day has been a new challenge, but I can’t say enough about the cruise staff,” Clark said. “They’ve gone well beyond what any of us passengers would have expected of them.”

Unlike the fate of other cruise ships, such as the Grand Princess that was forced to anchor for days at the mouth of the San Francisco Bay and the MS Braemer that was refused entry to several Caribbean ports due to sickened passengers, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 on the Oceania Marina ship.

At least, that’s what Clark infers. And the fact that passengers are allowed to roam the ship freely indicates as much. So, essentially, Clark and friends could have endured much worse fates.

“They haven’t come right out and said this, but the feeling is they have a safe ship and they want to keep it safe,” Clark said. “I’m guessing they’re saying that if somebody on board has the virus, they were either quarantined early or the other option is that nobody on board has the virus.”

Still, Clark said, it has been comforting to know that the cruise ship has taken what he deems prudent and necessary sanitary precautions just in case.