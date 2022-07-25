Stormwater systems in Flagstaff neighborhood overwhelmed during post-fire flooding

When monsoon rains hit the San Francisco Peaks on Saturday, geologist Kyle House began tracking the rain gauge data almost immediately. As a resident of Stevanna Way in Flagstaff’s Coconino Estates neighborhood, House knew from recent flood modeling that significant rain on the Pipeline Fire burn scar could send floodwaters surging off the peaks, through Schultz Creek and into his neighborhood.

Rain gauges on the burn scar ticked up rapidly, House said, “up to about an inch, within probably around 30 minutes,” and he decided to ride his bike up the road to where Schultz Creek passes through a culvert beneath Highway 180.

“I waited for that flow to arrive,” House said. “And eventually, it did.”

Within minutes of the flow reaching the culvert, House said water “filled up to the top of the culvert,” at which point he decided to remount his bicycle and race home.

“Within 10 minutes of getting home, water was coming through my backyard,” House said. He and his neighbors had prepared for this by protecting their homes with sandbags, removing fencing and making arrangements to convey the floodwater they had been told to anticipate.

“This was a lot more water than we expected from that amount of rainfall,” House said -- and it didn’t come from the direction he expected, either.

Near House’s property is a vent connected to the culvert beneath Highway 180. When the culvert became overtaxed, water started to flood out from the vent. The floodwater that conveyed through House and his neighbors' lots was “exclusively coming out of the overflow from the culvert.”

“That was a real surprise,” he said. “I was thinking ‘oh my god, it must have overtopped Highway 180 because it's already at my house.’ But it turns out that it didn't overtop 180, it was all coming out of the culvert.”

As water made its way through House’s yard, it met another drain on the other side of the street, one that House said “clogged immediately” when floodwaters and debris hit it.

“So all the flow is coming in through my house and my two neighbors' houses and was just filling a large lake on Stevanna Way,” House said. “We had water blasting our back yard around a giant berm that we had built to try to keep it away from our house. Thankfully, it was effective in doing that.”

The “lake” on Stevanna Way reached at least three feet in depth, House said, “waist-deep, and a little deeper at the peak.”

At that point, neighbors banded together to undertake “remedial mitigation measures” to drain the lake that had inundated their street. In some cases, this meant digging “a crude, rudimentary trench” through their properties to the nearby Rio de Flag. Fortunately, residents had some assistance from a nearby fire department.

By Monday morning, residents had successfully drained the lake from Stevanna Way, but the incident demonstrated to House and other residents that the existing infrastructure in the area is inadequate to handle floods from the fire-compromised watershed running into Schultz Creek.

“We seem to be having 150-year events every year now, or maybe every week,” said Stevanna Way resident Jeff Wheless. “We're just addressing it one flood at a time.”

Currently, Wheless has a temporary channel dug through his property to convey floodwaters out of the street. It’s a short-term way to relieve water, Wheless said of the channel, “until the city can come back and put in an engineered solution.”

Despite the lake that formed on Stevanna, the stormwater systems in the area functioned as they were expected to, said Flagstaff stormwater manager Ed Schenk. Overwhelm was expected; the city’s systems are simply not designed to handle “natural disasters.”

“We have stormwater systems that are put in place not for post-fire, they're in place for your typical urban stormwater runoff,” Schenk said. “When we have a fire up in the mountains, it's going to be a completely different system than what we designed for when there's not a disaster.”

Schenk reported that following the Pipeline Fire, long-term flood mitigation improvements for the Schultz Creek watershed have become a priority. These improvements would include expansion of the Schultz Creek culvert that flows under Highway 180, but none can be expected to be implemented this monsoon season. When asked if the ongoing pattern of fires and flooding in Flagstaff might justify proactive widespread expansion of stormwater systems before they are overwhelmed by post-fire flooding, Schenk said such an approach was “not realistic.”

“You're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions of dollars, of work in areas that may never see a fire,” he said. “We really don't have that tax base. We don't have the budget for that.”

More realistic are programs such as the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Program, Schenk said, which can help reduce the severity of fires so that stormwater systems are not burdened with “reactive” fire responses. But to a certain degree, Schenk said these events might just be what Flagstaff should get used to.

“If you live in Florida, you have to worry about hurricanes. You live in Kansas, you got to worry about tornadoes. If you live in Flagstaff, you have to worry about fires and floods,” he said. “But we do work at reducing that risk as best as possible.”

House was grateful for the efforts that city staff made to inform his neighborhood, provide them with sandbags, and clean the streets after Saturday’s event. But as he sees yearly fires continue to alter the landscape, he estimates that Flagstaff “really hasn't planned for this type of absolute transformation of the flood regime.” He knows the city works hard, he just believes they are underpowered.

“That's kind of the grim reality of politics and money,” House said. “In the sense that people know that there is this problem and that it's going to grow. And it's just so hard to get the support that you need.”

Rain remains in the forecast throughout the week, with the National Weather Service calculating chances of precipitation ranging from 50-90% through Sunday. A Flash Flood Watch was in effect Monday and runs through Wednesday morning, encompassing Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon area, Kingman and most of north-central Arizona.