Stitching together the fabric of a community

When talking about Linda Webb’s grand gesture, her project to help a cause she holds dear, the quilt-as-life metaphor is unavoidable. It involves, in a literal sense, quilts. But it’s turned out to be about so much more, about how the fabric of a community can be stitched together into a unified whole for a common purpose.
Over the summer, Webb attended a presentation at her Flagstaff retirement community, The Peaks, by a group trying to raise funds to preserve the 89-acres of open space known as Colton Meadows. Inspired, she cast about for ways to help preserve the undeveloped land owned by the Museum of Northern Arizona east of Fort Valley Road.
As is her wont, this retired school teacher brainstormed. The people making the presentation, she recalled, were saying they needed thousands — actually, more than a million dollars — to preserve the fourth of five parcels of land.
“People here at The Peaks are not of that, well, category, for the most part,” Webb, 73, said. “We needed to do something that just ordinary people could give 5 or 10 dollars, whatever they could afford, and it make it add up. We thought of the idea of putting a page up on the internet. But that’s so boring. Everybody puts a page up and says ‘fund my project.’”
Then it hit her: a quilt auction.
Web had been an avid quilter the past 17 years, ever since retiring from teaching elementary in Jarrettsville, Maryland and husband Ernie retired as a physicist and the two moved to the Flagstaff area. Quilts adorn her bungalow at the end of Captain Colton Lane at The Peak, and more than a dozen partially completed quilt “tops” also were lying around.
And why were they unfinished?
Because Webb has been living with Parkinson’s Disease, the progressive nervous system disorder, since 2004. And now, the tremors and muscle rigidity have made it impossible for her to complete the basting and binding and quilting necessary. These days, Webb sometimes has trouble holding a phone, let alone cutting, sewing and nesting seams.
“No, I can’t do it anymore,” she said, matter-of-factly. “I don’t have the fine motor skills to sit and stitch all those pieces together. In fact, I found, as it was progressing over the years, that I’d make bigger and bigger pieces so there weren’t so many to sew together. You adapt, you know. I had 16 or 17 years of adapting. I do miss it. But I’ve found other things I can get involved in.”
One of those things was volunteering at The Peaks. Friends describe Webb as a dynamo, buoyant and indefatigable. So, rather than just letting all those quilt tops gather dust, she reached out for help. She contacted her friend, Charlie Odegaard, mayoral candidate and owner of a local sewing center, to see if he could round up a posse of quilters to complete the job and make the silent online auction, set for the week before Thanksgiving, a reality.
All it took for Odegaard was a quick call to Wendy Wetzel, active member of the Coconino Quilter’s Guild, who got on the phone and on social media and rounded up a stable of volunteers to finish what Webb started.
This quilting chain certainly has been productive. In three weeks, they’ve put the finishing touches on about 20 quilted items, with Webb and Wetzel matching quilter to quilts.
“If it hadn’t been for Wendy,” Webb said, “I don’t know what I would’ve done with all this. I was absolutely flabbergasted by the response Wendy got. Most of these people don’t know me from Adam and they liked the idea and the project. It’s a community effort — but that’s Flagstaff for you.”
Wetzel had never met Webb before working on the project, but she’s been impressed.
“Even with her Parkinson’s disease, she is amazing," Wetzel said. "I can see the toll the disease has taken on her, but she keeps going. And she is not afraid to ask for help. We’ve had many conversations about the auction and are formulating plans.”
Those who have known Webb for a while are not surprised by this endeavor. Longtime friend Michael Collier said that Webb throws herself into projects with all she’s got and is something of an organizer around The Peaks.
“Two years ago, I worked on a project where I went out and interviewed 10 people at The Peaks about stories they had, and Linda coordinated that whole thing for me,” Collier said. “She did a wonderful job of suggesting which person to talk to. The amount of work she did to make this happen was wonderful. She’s strong, very idealistic. She’s tried very hard to enhance a sense of community at The Peaks make it a place to live."
Webb does not like to dwell on her Parkinson’s, though she is open and candid about its debilitating effects. She said she sees no reason why the condition should stop her from doing her part to preserve the meadows that she can see her home.
“Last winter, we had the elk come down on this side of the corridor,” Webb said. “I had never seen anything like it in my life. I mean, they were all out there eating and then all of a sudden everybody puts their heads up and they all get in a line and go single-file down to the down the trail. When I realized that’s where the land they’re selling is, near that corridor, I thought, ‘We have to find some way to help, because they (the elk) are our next-door neighbors.”
One of the most prominent quilts — a full queen-sized spread — is of an elk. But Webb did lots of designs, abstract and representational. She took to quilting later in life, but found she loved it and was good at it. After her Parkinson’s diagnosis, she felt no reason to give it up.
“Most of the time I did my own designs; I didn’t use the (patterns) they give you,” she said. “Mine weren’t traditional. I got involved with Charlie the last 10 years because the last 10 years I’ve made a quilt for the World Parkinson’ Congress.”
The annual conference has featured quilts made from squares gleaned from around the world, Webb said, and she helped. The job has seen her wing off to Scotland, Canada, Japan and Portland, Ore., to display the finished product.
“I made an entry quilt that showed the world map and different countries,” she said. “They let people who attended the Congress sign it. It was an eight-by-eight foot panel.”
Those days are over, now. But she expresses no sadness.
“You do what you can,” she said.
Collier calls Webb a model of courage and class.
“I’ve known here for years, and I was really struck by how her neurological complications from Parkinson’s were accelerating much more than what I had seen,” he said. “Yet, she takes it with such equanimity. She said, ‘Well, these are the cards I was dealt.’
“The cause she’s working on, Colton Meadows, is important. But there are a million causes out there. But there’s no other Linda. The humanness of her story brings it home in a way the cause of preserving Colton Meadows is not able to.”
