Stitching together the fabric of a community

Webb does not like to dwell on her Parkinson’s, though she is open and candid about its debilitating effects. She said she sees no reason why the condition should stop her from doing her part to preserve the meadows that she can see her home.

“Last winter, we had the elk come down on this side of the corridor,” Webb said. “I had never seen anything like it in my life. I mean, they were all out there eating and then all of a sudden everybody puts their heads up and they all get in a line and go single-file down to the down the trail. When I realized that’s where the land they’re selling is, near that corridor, I thought, ‘We have to find some way to help, because they (the elk) are our next-door neighbors.”

One of the most prominent quilts — a full queen-sized spread — is of an elk. But Webb did lots of designs, abstract and representational. She took to quilting later in life, but found she loved it and was good at it. After her Parkinson’s diagnosis, she felt no reason to give it up.

“Most of the time I did my own designs; I didn’t use the (patterns) they give you,” she said. “Mine weren’t traditional. I got involved with Charlie the last 10 years because the last 10 years I’ve made a quilt for the World Parkinson’ Congress.”