Still caring for the critters: Flagstaff animal shelters and hospitals remain open amidst pandemic

High Country will be suspending its low-cost vaccine clinics until further notice and Kaibab Veterinary Clinic will be canceling their March 21 affordable vaccination event as well.

High Country Humane is, however, currently running an adoption special of $50 for cats and dogs. The discounted adoption fee includes spay or neuter, vaccines and microchipping.

“We are really trying hard to manage our contract with the city and county for strays and owner surrenders, which is a big reason why we have decreased our adoption fees: we simply need to make room should the need arise,” Bohlke said. “We are asking owners to keep animals as long as possible which we understand may be difficult given the loss of income some families are facing. We will provide food or whatever necessities we can to help in the interim.”

Bohlke encourages folks interested in supporting the shelter to donate to their Pet Food Pantry, sponsor the adoption fee for a particular animal or foster a pet in their own home.