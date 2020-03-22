Still caring for the critters: Flagstaff animal shelters and hospitals remain open amidst pandemic

As American life rapidly changes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns have risen regarding how our current state of affairs is impacting our animal companions. Staff and volunteers at Flagstaff’s various pet hospitals, clinics and shelters are prepared to meet the challenge.
“We’ve implemented social distancing, only allowing 10 people in at a time to view animals. We are also disinfecting surfaces and nametags between visits,” said Coconino Humane Association staff member Jackie Nations.
Given the circumstances of social distancing and discouragement of nonessential travel, some would assume that animal shelters would have a difficult time homing pets this particular week. At Coconino Humane, it appears to be the opposite.
“We have actually seen an increase in adoptions this week. We’ve adopted out four dogs just today. People must have time on their hands. They’re off work, home from school and must feel as if they actually have the time it takes to properly care for a puppy or a kitten,” Nations said with a laugh.
Another shelter working hard through the pandemic is High Country Humane northeast of the city.
“As you know, the situation changes every day,” director Liz Bohlke said. “We have just decided to close our spay and neuter clinic for the safety of our community and for the safety of our employees.”
High Country will be suspending its low-cost vaccine clinics until further notice and Kaibab Veterinary Clinic will be canceling their March 21 affordable vaccination event as well.
High Country Humane is, however, currently running an adoption special of $50 for cats and dogs. The discounted adoption fee includes spay or neuter, vaccines and microchipping.
“We are really trying hard to manage our contract with the city and county for strays and owner surrenders, which is a big reason why we have decreased our adoption fees: we simply need to make room should the need arise,” Bohlke said. “We are asking owners to keep animals as long as possible which we understand may be difficult given the loss of income some families are facing. We will provide food or whatever necessities we can to help in the interim.”
Bohlke encourages folks interested in supporting the shelter to donate to their Pet Food Pantry, sponsor the adoption fee for a particular animal or foster a pet in their own home.
“We are okay with cats and kittens, it is not kitten season yet, but we are in need of volunteers to be fosters for our dogs, particularly our older dogs,” she said. “We really need to pull together as a community; any way we can help one another is so important. Our vets use the same surgical masks and gloves that doctors use for people, our resources may be limited too.”
Shelters are not the only pet care organizations reeling from the social paradigm shift. Flagstaff’s veterinary clinics and pet hospitals are meeting the challenge head-on as well.
Kaibab Veterinary Clinic is now offering pet pick-up from client’s vehicles for all drop-off appointments as well as food and medication delivery.
“We have been sanitizing equipment, tables, door handles, light switches, faucets and exam rooms after every appointment and will continue these measures,” Kaibab posted on its Facebook page.
In the same post, the clinic expressed a commitment to utilizing telemedicine in the interest of limiting exposure as well as potential house calls provided clients are not sick themselves. And folks concerned about their pets contracting COVID-19 may need not worry.
“There is no evidence to suggest that pets pose a risk for contracting or spreading COVID-19 to other pets and people,” Aspen Veterinary Clinic wrote in a post on their Facebook page. In addition, Aspen’s post also mentioned, “To provide the best care for your pets our team must remain healthy. If you are sick or have flu-like symptoms, please notify our staff so alternate arrangements can be made to have your pet seen, which may include rescheduling wellness exams.”
Canyon Pet Hospital has also made significant changes to its care practices in light of the rapidly changing times.
“Being a pet hospital as opposed to a general veterinary practitioner means our day-to-day is a little bit different. For instance, we’re open 24/7, 365, focusing on critical care and emergency procedures. Our goal for now is to keep patients coming in and out while keeping our staff safe,” Canyon Pet Hospital director Erica Pillow said.
The pet hospital has decided to do away with the waiting room altogether.
“Clients will wait in their vehicle instead. It’s a lot like pediatric care,” Pillow said. “We need the owners there in the exam room to be able to speak for the patients but we don’t need everyone crowded in a waiting room. We are disinfecting everything in the each exam room; we are being vigilant.”
Pillow also noted a distinct change in the type of care that the hospital has been providing as of late.
“The biggest change for us has been that we are seeing more sick animals and less general wellness check-ups. Owners are at home and they are suddenly paying more attention to their pet’s behavior and health. Maybe they noticed that lump that was always there, or are noticing that their pet is vomiting or experiencing diarrhea,” she said.
According to Pillow, people are also stocking up on medications and food for their pets.
“Just like our grocery stores, the pet store shelves are increasingly empty as people stock up. We want to make sure our dogs and cats are taken care of during this crisis,” she said.
With regard to how her and her staff we managing, Pillow was optimistic.
“I actually think our staff is really calm,” she said. “Animals do legitimately bring down stress levels.”