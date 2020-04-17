'Still a community': Food Center expands home delivery during COVID-19

“The day this [pandemic] is over, the needs of the community are by no means going to be over. They’re still going to need help getting food,” Foos said. “Right away, their mortgage or rent is going to be due and they will have other bills to pay, but they’re still going to have to eat.”

She added that the delivery program will help individuals free up money for use in paying for other essential items.

The expansion of the program, which will likely add an additional $10,000 each month to the Food Center’s operating budget, is funded by organizations including the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff, United Way of Northern Arizona and the Forest Highlands Foundation, as well as other community donors.

The team is asking that those interested in receiving deliveries reach out at least three days before they expect to run out of food. Although the deliveries are available for Flagstaff residents, if enough people in a particular community just outside city limits request the service, the team will work to make the deliveries happen.

“The best way for everyone to stay safe and healthy right now is to stay home,” Henderson said.