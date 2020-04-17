'Still a community': Food Center expands home delivery during COVID-19

At the end of his workdays, Travis Neville works to string together lists of addresses throughout Flagstaff as linearly as possible.
The next morning, he and a team of four other drivers, each currently paired with a member of the Arizona National Guard, put these guides to the test. Traversing neighborhoods, apartment complexes and even Forest Service roads, the reams deliver an essential supply for surviving the COVID-19 pandemic — food.
In return, they collect waves through windows and the occasional story, shared from at least six feet away.
“A lot of times they can’t get out,” said Neville, delivery manager at Flagstaff Family Food Center. “They can’t go into a food bank and wait in a line. It’s not the ideal situation for trying to keep social distancing to come here and have people put boxes in their car.”
Neville has been overseeing an expanded home delivery program at Flagstaff Family Food Center, which is currently serving an average 22 households a day, but is able to serve up to 80. The program began about two years ago to serve homebound seniors, in particular, but was expanded this month to serve any community member, whether they are unable to leave their home, have an underlying health condition that puts them at a higher risk for COVID-19 or for those who feel uncomfortable leaving their home.
“When COVID-19 hit our area, we saw an immediate increased need for hunger relief services. There were people that were coming to our food bank for our emergency food box distribution who had never come before,” said Carrie Henderson, development director. “We realized that, in addition to the people that were coming to our food bank, there were more and more people out there in need of our services that weren’t able to physically reach us.”
Neville said he has since made deliveries to college students, large families and individuals living alone. His first delivery was made to a couple living in the forest. They hung a neon shirt in a tree to show him the way.
“As long as you give a good enough description, we can get to you,” Neville explained. “I’ve been everywhere and between there, too.”
There are no qualifications needed and households that sign up will receive food boxes up to twice a month. Deliveries include produce and dry goods, as well as bread, frozen meat, eggs and milk, when available. Like any food entering the home during the pandemic, recipients are encouraged to wash the food and its packaging thoroughly.
Executive Director Monica Foos said the Food Center’s supply remains secure, even as demand for the organization’s entire suite of hunger relief programs has increased about 30%. This new demand is expected to last at least a year.
“The day this [pandemic] is over, the needs of the community are by no means going to be over. They’re still going to need help getting food,” Foos said. “Right away, their mortgage or rent is going to be due and they will have other bills to pay, but they’re still going to have to eat.”
She added that the delivery program will help individuals free up money for use in paying for other essential items.
The expansion of the program, which will likely add an additional $10,000 each month to the Food Center’s operating budget, is funded by organizations including the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff, United Way of Northern Arizona and the Forest Highlands Foundation, as well as other community donors.
The team is asking that those interested in receiving deliveries reach out at least three days before they expect to run out of food. Although the deliveries are available for Flagstaff residents, if enough people in a particular community just outside city limits request the service, the team will work to make the deliveries happen.
“The best way for everyone to stay safe and healthy right now is to stay home,” Henderson said.
The Food Center is seeking donations to help sustain its home delivery services. In addition to monetary donations and standard food donations, the Center especially needs peanut butter and jelly as well as canned food and other nonperishables. No-contact donation bins are available at the food bank’s two locations — 3805 E. Huntington Drive and 1903 N. 2nd Street — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
The Food Center is encouraging community members in need to reach out for help in any way they can and to keep an eye out for neighbors who could use support.
“We’re in this together,” Neville said. “We’re all separated, but we’re still a community and we’ve got to check on our neighbors to make sure everyone is alright and if they need help, call us so that we can help.”
To sign up for a delivery, call 928-526-2211.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
