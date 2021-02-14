Step aside COVID: the “Love Bug” is in Flagstaff and spreading love like crazy

While Cupid may be in quarantine, Flagstaff’s Valentine’s Day spirit was rescued by the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff’s (BBBSF) “Love Bugs,” who worked to spread love in a time when feeling connected can be difficult.
According to the BBBSF “Love Bug” ticketing site, the fundraiser was designed to keep loved ones feeling close for Valentine’s Day despite any physical distance, and remind them they are loved. The “Love Bugs” do so by bringing thoughtfulness to a recipient’s front door so as to spread the holiday spirit in a way that is COVID-safe. The “Love Bugs” decorate the door with heart motifs and leave a personalized goodie bag outside, aiming to brighten the recipient’s day.
BBBSF executive director Kelly Elliott also said the “Love Bug” recipients get notified after their door-blast and are told how it supports the nonprofit organization, as the money from each “Love Bug” order goes to BBBSF’s efforts to support Flagstaff’s children.
“BBBSF is currently doing virtual mentoring and has continued to serve youth and volunteer Bigs throughout the pandemic,” Elliott said. “Now more than ever, keeping our youth connected with a positive adult is so important.”
According to the BBBSF website, the aim of the nonprofit organization is to help the community’s youth realize their potential and begin building their futures. The local branch of BBBS serves both Flagstaff and Williams, pairing up “Bigs” (adults) and “Littles” (children) for valuable mentorship opportunities.
Elliott also explained how BBBSF relies on the generosity of others now more than ever as the pandemic can make it more challenging to ensure the community’s youth stay connected. Support such as “Love Bug” purchases, donations and volunteering go a long way, she said.
BBBSF offers a variety of social, educational, vocational and other activities for its “Bigs” and “Littles” to utilize, Elliott said. She added that to support a match between a “Big” and “Little” for a year, it costs the BBBS agency around $15,000.
With COVID-19, however, supporting matches and cultivating mentorship experiences has been more difficult for BBBSF to finance, Elliot explained. She said the board of directors at BBBSF came up with the “Love Bug” fundraiser idea in order to raise some extra funds for the nonprofit during the pandemic.
While the idea for the BBBSF “Love Bug” fundraiser sprung into existence out of necessity, Elliott said the brand-new idea might be here to stay as the organization has received positive feedback about the “Love Bugs” thus far.
“The response has been overwhelming and we are expected to sell out on Friday the 12th,” Elliott said. “It’s been so fun to decorate local businesses’ and homes’ doors with a little Valentine’s cheer.”
If one is interested in learning more about BBBSF programs or volunteering, Elliott said the details for Zoom information sessions can be found here.