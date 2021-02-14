Step aside COVID: the “Love Bug” is in Flagstaff and spreading love like crazy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Elliott also explained how BBBSF relies on the generosity of others now more than ever as the pandemic can make it more challenging to ensure the community’s youth stay connected. Support such as “Love Bug” purchases, donations and volunteering go a long way, she said.

BBBSF offers a variety of social, educational, vocational and other activities for its “Bigs” and “Littles” to utilize, Elliott said. She added that to support a match between a “Big” and “Little” for a year, it costs the BBBS agency around $15,000.

With COVID-19, however, supporting matches and cultivating mentorship experiences has been more difficult for BBBSF to finance, Elliot explained. She said the board of directors at BBBSF came up with the “Love Bug” fundraiser idea in order to raise some extra funds for the nonprofit during the pandemic.

While the idea for the BBBSF “Love Bug” fundraiser sprung into existence out of necessity, Elliott said the brand-new idea might be here to stay as the organization has received positive feedback about the “Love Bugs” thus far.

“The response has been overwhelming and we are expected to sell out on Friday the 12th,” Elliott said. “It’s been so fun to decorate local businesses’ and homes’ doors with a little Valentine’s cheer.”

If one is interested in learning more about BBBSF programs or volunteering, Elliott said the details for Zoom information sessions can be found here.

