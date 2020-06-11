STEMmy Awards to be held digitally June 17

Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

The eighth annual Flagstaff STEMmy Awards, recognizing excellence in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), will be held Wednesday, June 17 at 5 p.m. on the STEM City Facebook Page (@FlagstaffScienceConnection).

STEM City requests nominations for candidates each spring for individuals or organizations in the areas of community support, student achievement and exemplary teaching. A panel reviews the submissions to determine the winner of each area receives $500. The following individuals and organizations have been nominated this year.