STEMmy Awards to be held digitally June 17

The eighth annual Flagstaff STEMmy Awards, recognizing excellence in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), will be held Wednesday, June 17 at 5 p.m. on the STEM City Facebook Page (@FlagstaffScienceConnection).
STEM City requests nominations for candidates each spring for individuals or organizations in the areas of community support, student achievement and exemplary teaching. A panel reviews the submissions to determine the winner of each area receives $500. The following individuals and organizations have been nominated this year.
Students: Michael Gale, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy; Haile Nelson, BASIS; Danica Pietrzak, BASIS; and Tristin Steagall, Coconino High School.
Teachers: Miriam Anderson, Nina Anderson and Keightee Starrbliss, Kinsey Kindergarten Team; Audrey Baird, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy; Lisa Barnard Busk, Sinagua Middle School; Gretchen Goodly, Sinagua Middle School; Katie Krause, Marshall Elementary; Karen Molck, Concho Elementary School; and Marsha Reynolds, Knoles Elementary.
Community members and organizations: Amanda Acheson, Coconino Plateau Water Partnership; Anita Antoninka, Northern Arizona University; Flagstaff Festival of Science; Kelly Ferguson, Lowell Observatory; Samantha Gorney, Lowell Observatory; Jeff Jones, Coconino Community College; Society of Women Engineers, Northern Arizona University; John Unali, Instant Display Cases- CHS-CTE-PLTW; and Dr. Greg Vaughan and Railyn Stokes, USGS Astrogeology Science Center.
