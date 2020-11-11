State works on Route 66 in advance of Rio project

The Arizona Department of Transportation has begun work to replace the Rio de Flag bridge along Route 66 near Flagstaff City Hall. The work involves the use of precast bridge components to reduce significantly the amount of traffic restrictions during the project, state officials say.

The traditional method of replacing an at-grade bridge like the Rio de Flag bridge would require six to nine months of lane restrictions. By using the precast method, drivers can expect approximately six to eight weeks of lane restrictions plus a seven-day full closure to remove and replace the bridge.

The first of those lane restrictions takes place this week as crews remove the raised median along Route 66 between US 180, known locally as Humphreys Street, and Phoenix Avenue in preparation for the bridge replacement project.

East- and westbound Route 66 will be alternately narrowed to one lane between US 180 and Phoenix Avenue.

Traffic restrictions began on Monday and are in place through 5 p.m. Friday.

The seven-day full closure of Route 66 is planned for sometime next spring, with the $4.9 million project anticipated to be completed by summer 2021.

ADOT is also partnering with the City of Flagstaff in excavating more of the Rio de Flag Wash than needed for this bridge project in order to set the stage for future city improvement projects in the area.

