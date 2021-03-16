State trains more inmates as wildland firefighters ahead of fire season

As inmates still need to be enrolled in programs and then trained, the increase in manpower may not be seen immediately, especially in terms of work reducing fuel loads within forests, said Chuck Podolak, the governor’s natural resources policy advisor.

The extra help on forest restoration work likely won’t be seen until later this year, closer to the end of the traditional fire season.

“We will continue to work with the Forest Service and [the Four Forest Restoration Initiative] while we advanced the state priorities on Arizona's healthy forests initiative. So we won't forget the Forest Service, but we're going to do what we can on state lands and private lands,” Podolak said.

The bill also provided about $23 million to support those efforts.

Podolak said portions of that money will go to equipping the new crews. Money will also be needed for the increased labor costs at the Department of Corrections and the Department of Forestry and Fire Management for running and planning the program and supervising the crews.

“So these inmates need the right vehicles, they need the right chainsaws and other equipment to cut and chip and take care of the trees,” Podolak said.