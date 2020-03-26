State postpones new travel ID program amid coronavirus efforts

New rules which would have required Arizonans to get new ID card to travel, as opposed to simply using their current driver’s license, have been delayed one year.

The new rules will now take effect on October 1, 2021 meaning customers of the Arizona Motor Vehicle Department should postpone plans to get the AZ Travel ID.

All existing appointments customers set up to obtain an ID have also been canceled.

The decision to postpone was made as an additional way to reduce the number of people visiting Motor Vehicle Department offices as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The majority of services offered by the Motor Vehicle Department are available on the department’s website at www.servicearizona.com.

