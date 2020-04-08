State opens rest stops, reduced regulations, for truckers hauling essential supplies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While many public areas are being closed, the Arizona Department of Transportation has temporarily reopened two long-shuttered rest stops in northern Arizona to support truckers hauling essential goods during the public health situation.

The Parks Rest Area along Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff and the Christensen Rest Area on Interstate 17 south of Flagstaff are both now open exclusively for commercial vehicle drivers and offer parking, portable toilets and handwashing stations.

“Long-haul truckers are working tirelessly to support our nation during this difficult time, and we will do all we can to support them,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said in a statement. “Opening these temporary rest stops provides a place for drivers to get the rest they need as they help all of us.”

With services available in and around Flagstaff, and along I-40 and I-17, Christensen closed in 2002 and Parks closed in 2009.There are no plans to reopen either rest area permanently.

At the same time, Governor Doug Ducey temporarily waived certain restrictions on commercial vehicles transporting essential goods.

The weight limits were increased for truckers carrying medical supplies and groceries.

