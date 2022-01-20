 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State of the City postponed due to rising COVID cases

Booster Desire Surges with Omicron (copy)

A sign inside the Flagstaff Mall shows patrons which way to go for their COVID-19 shots. 

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun

The State of the City Address scheduled originally Thursday was pushed to February due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced the decision in a social media post Thursday — the day of the event. He added that the annual update will instead take place in February, but did not provide an exact date.

The postponement comes as Coconino County and much of the state face an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Coconino County reported a record-breaking number of confirmed cases during the first weeks of 2022. In the most recent update, the county reported 3,085 new cases for the week ending Jan. 8. The numer of actual COVID-19 cases is likely much higher as the county-provided rates only includes confirmed tests and not at-home tests. 

People are also reading…

Other city events, including the annual Point in Time Count documenting the number of unhomed individuals, have also been rescheduled as case numbers increase.  The Flagstaff City Council decided to make their remaining January meetings virtual with no in-person attendance at city hall or the council chambers due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant. 

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

