State of emergency declared, highway closed as Flagstaff continues to endure post-fire flooding

Flagstaff declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning due to relentless flooding following the Pipeline Fire. Less than three hours later, multiple neighborhoods were once again put on flash flood warnings as monsoon rains fell on fire-compromised watersheds. Flood activity eventually forced the temporary closure of Highway 180 when waters overtopped the roadway around 1:40 p.m.

According to area rain gauges, between .71 and .91 inches of rain fell in the Dry Lake Hills and Schultz Creek area during Wednesday’s monsoon activity. The Schultz Creek watershed had been deemed significantly impacted by the Pipeline Fire, and as floodwaters ran off this watershed they met a culvert that runs below Highway 180.

“It made this incredible sound,” said resident Kyle House of the moment logs and debris slammed into the culvert. House’s neighborhood of Stevanna Way went under waist-deep water during a monsoon event four days prior, but he said Wednesday was worse.

“It’s got a lot deeper than the last one,” House said. “It feels like it's lasted quite a bit longer. Now we've got all the mud back that the city had so faithfully removed on Monday. We have more now.”

House, a geologic mapper and flood specialist for the U.S. Geological Survey, noted that the rain preceding Wednesday’s flood event seemed “light” and that the downstream effects were “more than expected.” He thought that this discrepancy might be explained by the current state of saturation in the watersheds as well as by the placement of rain gauges.

“Maybe a lot more went on and missed the gauges, honestly,” House said. “I just think that these rainfall totals are not remarkable.”

House and his neighbors, with the assistance of a local fire crew, worked hard to dig channels, remove fence planks and convey water through their neighborhood, at the same time permitting water to leave the lot of an adjacent apartment complex.

Lizbeth Parra, a resident of this complex, said she rushed home to find floodwaters had flowed over sandbags and entered her apartment at a depth of about four inches. She also mentioned that the floodwaters completely skirted flood barriers placed by the city.

“In the part they put the barriers, there wasn’t any water,” Parra said. She was also surprised by the volume of water brought by Wednesday’s storm.

“I thought it was going to be less water, that it wasn't going be that deep with water,” she said. “But when I got here, it was a ton of water.”

She also recognized the vital function of the conveyances created by House and his neighbors: “The water couldn't go nowhere until the city opened the fences to those houses so it could get by.”

The volume of water and debris was sufficient to quickly clog the culvert at Highway 180, causing flooding to move over the road, beyond Stevanna Way, and deeper into the Coconino Estates neighborhood. At roughly 2 p.m., city streets director Samuel Beckett was on scene near Sechrist Elementary School, where water accumulated on the road at depths of about a foot.

“We are expecting to see impacts into the community, which we've already seen,” Beckett said. “As well as issues along the road. So in conjunction with ADOT, we're going to keep the road closed until it's safe to pass.”

Across from the school, Heather Duncan watched as her husband Jeff Duncan waded through a turbid stream confined by sandbags to an urban trail system beside her house. Just beyond her fence, water spilled onto Davis Way.

“Luckily, the sandbags are doing what they're supposed to be doing,” Heather said, gesturing to the steady flow of mud and churning water. “Otherwise, this stuff would be in our house right now.”

Their sandbag work was completed not a moment too soon, said Jeff as he inspected its performance during Wednesday’s flood. Only recently did the Duncan’s receive city permission to construct this wall, which extends beyond their personal property.

“We've been trying to get them to build something like this and on Friday I got the OK to put sandbags here,” Jeff said. “They were going to hold me liable if it caused any issues, but I think they kind of turned and realized the liability's on them. This used to be drainage before the urban trail and they just paved over it. I love the urban trail, and I don't want that to go away, but this isn't sustainable.”

As the Duncan’s wall conveyed water away from properties and safely into the street, they remarked that they hoped this would serve as a proof of concept for future mitigation.

“I think seeing the way this is working, we're going to be able to show Mayor Deasy and other city councilmembers what it's going to take to keep these houses from flooding,” Heather said. “We need another concrete wall on this side.”

The current demand for flood response and improved infrastructure is a large part of the reason that Flagstaff mayor Paul Deasy declared a state of emergency on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the city, this declaration will make the city “eligible for additional resources to support disaster response, such as disaster grant assistance for costs associated with public infrastructure damage including debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the restoration of disaster-damaged, publicly owned facilities.”

The declaration notes that “severe post-fire flood impacts to local communities have occurred…including, but not limited to, road closures, shelter-in-place advisories, damages to private property, and roadway and drainage system damages.” In its efforts to address these impacts, “the city has exhausted all available resources and is requesting assistance from the County, State of Arizona, and the Federal government to assist in the management of this incident and any of the potential post-fire flood consequences.”

Along with requesting assistance from other branches of government, the declaration includes a recommendation to residents in Flagstaff that reads “it is strongly recommended that all residents of the City in the impacted area prepare an emergency kit that contains clothes, medicines, and important documents for each member of the family and household pets to last a minimum of 72 hours, [and] prepare an emergency plan that includes a means to alert family members and a plan to move livestock to safety.”

The amount of assistance Flagstaff may receive ultimately depends on the how the state of emergency is evaluated by higher levels of government, said Flagstaff grants, contracts and emergency management director Stacey Brechler-Knaggs.

“We declare to the county, the county then takes our declarations and passes it up and declares to the state,” Brechler-Knaggs said. “Then the state evaluates what they see as far as damages and costs and the needs of the event. Then the governor may declare. If the incident gets above the state declaration, then it can go to a federal declaration, but it's all dependent really on the level of damages, the cost, and the type of the incident.”

County officials believe the continued costs of flood mitigation could exceed the costs of the aftermath of the Schultz Fire in 2010, which were $5.6 million.

At this point, it is unclear precisely how much the city has incurred in flood damages, and while she can’t be certain, Brechler-Knaggs believes that county, state, and potentially federal government will receive Flagstaff declaration “very well.”

“I think the state is very aware of what happens after these fires and the subsequent flooding that affects the community,” Brechler-Knaggs said. According to her, the Department of Emergency Management and Military Affairs as already begun the process of evaluating Flagstaff’s needs.

“They met with me yesterday out in the field,” she added. “And they've been meeting with the county, trying to kind of assess the damage. I think they're great partners.”

At this point, residents like House will take any assistance a state of emergency declaration might invite.

“I sure as hell hope it helps us somehow,” House said. “We have done a ton of work on our own, but we really do need some support. We need more expertise. We need more muscle. We need more real solutions.”