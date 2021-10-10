State house wildfire committee examines Museum Fire and flooding

City and county officials seemed to have similar intentions.

Local officials outlined a long list of expenditures that have not received reimbursement from either state or federal agencies. Additionally, they detailed tens of millions in potential infrastructure projects they would like to complete to mitigate Museum Fire flooding.

They said the county and city are working to secure federal money to support that work, but whether they may receive those dollars is anyone’s guess. Local officials said state support for those funding requests and pressure from the legislature may be helpful.

After hearing the struggles of residents and about the needed funding for flood infrastructure, Cook suggested that because the Museum Fire occurred on federal land, the federal government needed to get the money where it needed to go.

“There needs to be partnerships made, I think, with local state and federal agencies of who's going to pony up that [money]. The state shouldn’t have to do it. The city shouldn’t have to do it on their own either,” Cook told the Arizona Daily Sun.

Cook said the legislature might need to discuss a measure allowing for property owners severely impacted by a fire or flood to have the option to sell that property to a locality or agency.