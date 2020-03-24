State extends drivers licenses due to virus

In an effort to reduce the number of Arizonans who need to visit government offices, Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order last week extending many Arizonan’s drivers licenses.

Arizonans whose license was to expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 had their licenses extended six months.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division also reminds customers that all MVD office visits require an appointment. Only services that have to be done in person are available. This does not apply to Authorized Third Party providers.

To make an appointment, customers should call the statewide service number at (602) 712-2700 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition to setting up appointments, MVD agents will determine if a customer can get their MVD service online and assist if necessary. Most MVD services are available online at ServiceArizona.com.

