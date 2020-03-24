State extends driver's licenses due to virus
0 comments

State extends driver's licenses due to virus

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Flagstaff MVD - exterior

While its main location is not currently open to the public, ADOT recommends using a mobile unit inside of the Flagstaff MVD parking lot or visit other locations in Winslow, Cottonwood and others. The Flagstaff MVD opens to the public Dec. 23. 

 Gabriel Granillo, Arizona Daily Sun

In an effort to reduce the number of Arizonans who need to visit government offices, Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order last week extending many Arizonan’s driver's licenses.

Arizonans whose license was to expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 had their licenses extended six months.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division also reminds customers that all MVD office visits require an appointment. Only services that have to be done in person are available. This does not apply to Authorized Third Party providers.

To make an appointment, customers should call the statewide service number at (602) 712-2700 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. In addition to setting up appointments, MVD agents will determine if a customer can get their MVD service online and assist if necessary.  Most MVD services are available online at ServiceArizona.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News