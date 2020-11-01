State candidate questions: What are your thoughts on Proposition 207

The Arizona Legislature also needs people with practical experience solving real problems. As a small business owner who partnered in the revival of the Orpheum Theater and started the Flagstaff Community Markets, I understand the bottom line financial challenges that face our communities. If you want politics done differently in Arizona, send someone different to do it. Together let's build an Independent bridge across the partisan divide.

I want to thank you all for your support. I have had the opportunity to be elected to office by Flagstaff voters 4 times now. It has meant the world to me to lead the city I love and grew up in. I remember when Flagstaff was a little town, when you only had to dial the last four digits of a phone number. I’ve seen it grow and change, in good ways and not so good ways. I’m running for the state legislature because I want cities and towns in Northern Arizona to decide on what’s best for them without interference from the state. I want our communities to have the ability to address vacation rentals, zoning laws, development, and water issues. I want to see the state legislature leave cities alone and address the crisis in education funding, access to healthcare, and protecting our natural treasures.