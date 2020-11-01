State candidate questions: What are your thoughts on Proposition 207

Candidates for state races across northern Arizona have been given the chance to answer a pair of questions in no more than 150 words. Tiffany Shedd, Walt Blackman and Wendy Rogers did not respond in time for publication. First: Should voters support or oppose Proposition 207 to legalize and tax recreational marijuana? What factors should drive that decision?
Tom O'Halleran (CD1)
Just like voting for a candidate, I encourage Arizonans to do their research and learn about how every Proposition on the ballot will affect both them personally, and their larger community. Like any issue, we must consider this one holistically—how it will affect our state’s tax infrastructure, as well as public health initiatives. A decision on Proposition 207 is up to Arizona voters.
Coral Evans (LD6 House)
Whether voters support or oppose Proposition 207 is up to them. I think that many of us agree that we should not imprison people for non-violent minor incidents involving marijuana. However, in the state of Arizona there is currently no legal mechanism to address people currently incarcerated for the acts that Proposition 207 decriminalizes. Saying something is now legal but not having a way to address people with criminal records or who are currently incarcerated for the same act makes no sense.
Art Babbott (LD6 House)
There will be both positive and negative consequences of Proposition 207, and voters need to educate themselves about both. But Arizona has a long history of over-criminalizing marijuana use. Our incarceration rate is currently the eighth highest in the nation, in part because we arrest and jail so many recreational users. On balance, I believe this proposition is a reasonable and necessary reform to our criminal justice system. The risks of legalization are arguably less than the known impacts of criminalization.
Brenda Barton (LD6 House)
Voters should oppose. Prop 207 is 17-pages of sweeping new laws that will put our kids at risk, make our families less safe on the road, and hurt Arizona’s economy and workforce. Because of our voter protection laws, your representatives won’t be able to improve or fix the initiative to deal with consequences - intended and unintended - that will come up. Even if you support the idea of marijuana legalization, this proposition is the wrong way to do it. Our kids are our future and our safety must come first. I encourage you to read the 17 pages of the initiative for yourself and vote no on this bad policy for Arizona.
Felicia French (LD6 Senate)
As a state legislator, my role is to represent the people of my district, and more broadly, the will of Arizona voters.
While I agree with Proposition 207 on principle, I don’t support the initiative overall. I support both decriminalizing recreational marijuana use and regulating its sales. However, I believe Prop 207 falls short in terms of decriminalizing marijuana because expungement would not extend to those currently incarcerated. Instead, those incarcerated would have to serve their sentence before petitioning for expungement.
From a fiscal perspective, as a legislator who would prioritize government accountability, I recommend its self-funded structure, which ensures taxpayers won’t see added program costs.
As a nurse, I know an ounce of prevention is always worth a pound of cure. That’s why using Prop 207 taxes to fund public health education, critically-needed general addiction prevention, substance abuse treatment, and mental health programs, is also a positive.
Next, the candidates were given up to 150 words for a final message of their choosing:
Felicia French
As a third-generation Arizonan, Retired Colonel, educator, and proud mom, I know that no matter where a child lives, they deserve to attend a great public school.
Fully-funded public education has to be Arizona’s top priority, if our kids are to succeed. It’s long past time to pull Arizona out of the bottom rankings when it comes to education.
Next, as a nurse, I want everyone, especially people in our rural communities, including our tribal nations, to have access to both quality preventative care and affordable medical treatment.
Finally, as a rural resident, I want to hold our state government more accountable to Northern Arizona by expanding broadband access, protecting our water and land rights, and creating high-paying local job opportunities.
I’ve served our country for over three decades, and I’m ready to serve again to ensure Arizona is better not only today, but for future generations too.
Brenda Barton
Voting is a precious right for which many have given their lives. I urge you to vote and vote informed. Rural and Northern Arizona need leadership that is proven and experienced to get us back on the road to recovery. It’s time for leaders who are fiscally responsible, understand our needs, and will protect our rights. As an experienced leader who has gotten the job done for our district in the past, I hope to earn your vote.
Art Babbott
I am running as an Independent because divisive and dysfunctional party politics are not solving Arizona’s problems. Good ideas on issues such as teacher pay, water adequacy, forest restoration, and economic revival don’t come from just one party or perspective. With 15 years in local elected office, I have built trusted relationships with a wide range of individuals and organizations. A well-respected Independent will be uniquely positioned to support good legislation no matter which side of the aisle it comes from.
The Arizona Legislature also needs people with practical experience solving real problems. As a small business owner who partnered in the revival of the Orpheum Theater and started the Flagstaff Community Markets, I understand the bottom line financial challenges that face our communities. If you want politics done differently in Arizona, send someone different to do it. Together let's build an Independent bridge across the partisan divide.
Coral Evans
I want to thank you all for your support. I have had the opportunity to be elected to office by Flagstaff voters 4 times now. It has meant the world to me to lead the city I love and grew up in. I remember when Flagstaff was a little town, when you only had to dial the last four digits of a phone number. I’ve seen it grow and change, in good ways and not so good ways. I’m running for the state legislature because I want cities and towns in Northern Arizona to decide on what’s best for them without interference from the state. I want our communities to have the ability to address vacation rentals, zoning laws, development, and water issues. I want to see the state legislature leave cities alone and address the crisis in education funding, access to healthcare, and protecting our natural treasures.
Tom O'Halleran
This campaign is not about me or my opponent, it is about doing what's best for Arizona families who have struggled this year due to no fault of their own. I am running for re-election to ensure Arizonans can access quality, affordable health care, no matter their zip code. I will work to protect coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and always stand up to attacks on Medicare and Social Security for our seniors.
In 2021, I will focus on stopping the spread of COVID-19 and rebuilding our economies that have suffered greatly this year. As always, I'll work to clean up Washington, hold lawmakers accountable to their constituents, and fight corruption and partisan gridlock. I’m rated the most bipartisan member of the Arizona delegation—I’ll work with anyone of any party to get things done for Arizona families.
