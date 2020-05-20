WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gov. Doug Ducey held another weekly press conference on Wednesday to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward.

Ducey said people in Arizona are acting responsibly since he loosened restrictions on businesses, but he’s not ready yet to open new sectors of the economy.

Ducey said he has an “aspirational” goal for schools to reopen on schedule in August, and he’s hopeful summer camps and youth activities will be open soon.

Schools have been closed since March, when Ducey and schools chief Kathy Hoffman shut them due to staffing concerns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. Hoffman has formed a task force of education leaders to write plans for the safe reopening of schools.

“We are aspirational for what’s possible, and we are thinking ahead for what’s next,” Ducey said in a news conference.

The Republican governor said he sees “zero evidence” that Arizona will have a surge in coronavirus infections as social distancing measures relax. But he suggested he's willing to re-impose restrictions if necessary.

“I am going to use every tool that’s available to a governor to do what’s in the best interest of Arizona,” Ducey said.