WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (6/29)

Gov. Doug Ducey is holding another weekly press conference at 3 p.m. on Monday to give updates on the state of Arizona's response to the coronavirus and what changes might look like going forward, as cases continue to surge in the state.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona reported only 625 additional cases of the coronavirus on Monday, a day after the state saw its most cases recorded in a single day since the pandemic began.

Officials say the latest total was low because a lab missed a deadline for turning in its daily testing report. The number of additional cases that will be announced Tuesday should be higher than expected.

More than 3,800 additional cases were reported Sunday, marking the seventh time in the last 10 days that daily cases surpassed the 3,000 mark.

No additional deaths were reported Monday.

Since the pandemic began, 74,500 cases and 1,588 deaths stemming from the virus have been reported.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.