WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (6/25)

“If I had to say today would we would reopen, no, because ... the ICUs are full,” he said. “We cannot have a situation where we're bringing students back to campus, asking our faculty and staff to come back to campus when we're in truly an exponential growth of the number of cases here.”

In Tempe, Arizona State University President Michael Crow told faculty members and other employees in an email Wednesday that the university remained on track for students to return to ASU campuses in late August.

“Much time and thought has also been dedicated to how to bring ASU employees back to our campuses and facilities in the safest and most diligent manner," Crow said.

Dignity Health is halting elective surgeries starting Saturday at St. Joseph’s hospital near downtown Phoenix and the smaller Westgate hospital in the West Valley, spokeswoman Carmelle Malkovich said. At hospitals in Chandler and Gilbert, officials are closely watching planned elective surgeries that might result in a hospitalization “and are adapting as needed,” she said.

An official with Honor Health, which operates hospitals in Scottsdale and North Phoenix, said elective surgeries are continuing.