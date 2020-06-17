WATCH NOW: Gov. Doug Ducey's latest press conference for COVID-19 (6/17)

She said she believes if immediate action isn't taken, Arizona could see hospital ICUs and ventilators reach capacity as early as July.

Ducey has suggested the use of masks, but he so far has declined to issue a mandate. He posted messages on Twitter and Facebook Wednesday urging the use of masks. The messages said “Protect yourself. Protect others. Help contain the spread of #COVID19. Wear a mask. #MaskUpAZ.”

During a news briefing last week where he pushed back on questions about a mask mandate, the governor insisted that the state's hospitals, while filling up, had the capacity to treat any expected surge in virus patients.

Those comments drew a rebuke from Sinema in an interview with KTAR on Tuesday.

“I don’t think it makes sense to design your policy based on whether or not there are enough hospital beds for people to die in,” Sinema said on the “Gaydos and Chad Show.” “I think we should be designing our policy about how do we reduce the spread, so fewer people are dying, fewer people are in the hospitals and fewer people are contracting the virus. That should be our focus. And we can do that while also safely reopening our businesses and our economy.”